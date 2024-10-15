LOUIS XIII Cognac Makes Grand Return with Exclusive Pop-Up Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

The retail pop-up returns for its second year, drumming up excitement ahead of Wynn's Ultimate Race Week

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOUIS XIII Cognac is set to make a highly anticipated return to Las Vegas for race week, bringing a blend of prestige and heritage to the city's most thrilling event of the year. The limited-time pop-up retail experience, located within Wynn Las Vegas, reopens from October 15th through November 30th, presenting the brand's classic range alongside its highly coveted limited editions.

LOUIS XIII Cognac Exclusive Pop-Up Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

In honor of this exciting celebration and the holiday season, LOUIS XIII will host exclusive tastings, curated experiences, and luxury activations that celebrate the spirit of excellence. As connoisseurs from around the globe gather for the races, LOUIS XIII invites them to immerse themselves in the timeless craftsmanship that has defined the brand for centuries. The boutique will feature an assortment of the brand's latest offerings including The Iconic Collection, RARE CASK 42.1, THE DROP Collection, Accessories.

The boutique will also offer two collector's edition coffrets that feature gold leaf animations of Wynn Las Vegas and Race Week 2024 - crafted by hand and designed to capture the liveliness of Las Vegas, available exclusively when purchasing the LOUIS XIII Classic Decanter.

"Building on the success of last year, we are delighted to see LOUIS XIII Cognac continue to redefine how we engage with luxury-focused clients through bespoke and immersive retail experiences," said Nicolas Beckers, President & CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas. "The boutique presents the perfect opportunity to share the rich legacy of LOUIS XIII with a discerning audience, during a time when the city pulses with energy and excitement."

"Wynn Las Vegas is thrilled to once again partner with LOUIS XIII Cognac as part of our resort's second annual Ultimate Race Week," says Brian Gullbrants, COO – North America, Wynn Resorts. "The return of this unique tasting experience is the perfect complement to the rest of our highly curated race week programming only found at Wynn Las Vegas."

Doors of the boutique will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:00am to 9:00pm and Friday through Sunday from 10:00am to 10:00pm. The pop-up will be located at Wynn's Show Shop, and also offer private tasting appointments guided by a LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador.

For more information or to reserve your exclusive LOUIS XIII tasting experience, please visit the brand's concierge calendar, accessible HERE. For real-time updates on events and activations at the boutique, follow @louisxiiicognac and @wynnlasvegas via Instagram.

About LOUIS XIII Cognac

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.

Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.

Think a century ahead.

