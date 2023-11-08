LOUIS XIII Cognac Takes Over Las Vegas with an Exclusive Pop-up Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

The retail pop-up experience will showcase an extensive selection of LOUIS XIII's most coveted offerings, including The Iconic Collection, THE DROP Collection, RARE CASK 42.1 and an exclusive assortment of the brand's bespoke Accessories, complemented with personalization services. In collaboration with artist Lindsay Dawn, the boutique will display one-of-a-kind LOUIS XIII decanters, intricately adorned to capture the vibrancy of Las Vegas. Doors to the exclusive pop-up will be open Monday - Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Friday - Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In addition to the standard store hours, the boutique will offer private appointments daily from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Guided by a LOUIS XIII Ambassador, these dedicated moments will allow guests an intimate journey into the heritage and legacy of the brand. To book a private visit to LOUIS XIII's Las Vegas pop-up, those interested are encouraged to select a preferred date and timeslot via the brand's concierge calendar, accessible here.

"This exclusive retail moment for LOUIS XIII underscores our commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience during the much-anticipated Ultimate Race Week at Wynn Las Vegas," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President of Luxury Brands, Remy Cointreau USA. "We're thrilled to introduce this distinctive pop-up at Wynn, offering premier activations and experiences to their luxury-focused clients."

"We look forward to offering our guests a unique and memorable experience as the home of LOUIS XIII's first ever retail pop-up," said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "This partnership creates another exciting moment that can only be found at Wynn."

Throughout the month of November, LOUIS XIII Cognac will host additional surprise and delight moments for clients of the house, as well as premiere two tasting lounges within Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas & Cathédrale during Wynn's Ultimate Race Week.

For further information on LOUIS XIII's limited edition boutique and happenings within Wynn Las Vegas, beginning on Nov. 8, clients are encouraged to follow @WynnLasVegas via Instagram for real-time updates.

About LOUIS XIII

Since 1874, LOUIS XIII Cognac is forever reborn from the precious eaux-de-vie of Cognac Grande Champagne, handed down through generations and artfully blended. Time is the raw material with which this rare spirit is crafted, its essence unwavering.

Guided by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, LOUIS XIII is the symbol of an enduring bond with Nature and Terroir, strengthened by the patina of age. Each drop is a living legacy, each decanter a celebration of visionary minds and human hands that shape the future by making a mark on tomorrow, today.

Think a century ahead.

SOURCE Louis XIII

