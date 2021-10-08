Louisiana Healthcare Connections Creates Powerful Statewide Economic Impact

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisiana Healthcare Connections announces today it created a total economic impact of $904.8 million in the state of Louisiana from 2012 to 2020, with a peak employment of 673 full-time employment jobs and a peak total payroll of $56.7 million including non-FTEs, according to a report conducted in March by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Additionally, the report found Louisiana Healthcare Connections' investment in local businesses and in-state jobs resulted in a $98.4 million greater impact compared to other Medicaid health plans, which rely more heavily on out-of-state jobs.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections employs more than 40% of all in-state Medicaid health plan jobs, with 331 more in-state employees than any other health plan, according to the most recent Medicaid Managed Care Transparency Report. Louisiana Healthcare Connections also sustains a large number of families in Louisiana. In 2020, it supported an estimated 1,100 households and 2,981 residents.

"The health of our communities is also measured economically," said Jamie Schlottman, CEO & Plan President, Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "And that's one of the reasons why we invest in local businesses, local partners, local employees and local resources."

The analysis included capital investments in Louisiana, as well as an estimate of the impacts of ongoing operations in three of the state's metropolitan statistical areas: Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans. The study also included an estimate of the new tax revenues to the cities, parishes, schools, and other special districts associated with the health plan's ongoing statewide operations. Highlights of the study show Louisiana Healthcare Connections:

Created a total economic impact of $904.8 million in the state of Louisiana from 2012 to 2020, with a peak employment of 673 full-time-employment (FTE) jobs and a peak total payroll of $56.7 million including non-FTEs, paying over $278.4 million in direct wages since operations began.

in total state and local tax revenue for entities between 2012 and 2020. Including indirect and induced jobs, peak total jobs impact was 1,283 employees and nearly $85 million in total income impact in 2020, yielding a total income impact of $417 million for the state.

"As a small business owner with a company doing business in Louisiana since 1969, I can attest to the value of meaningful partnerships," said Kevin Bankston, President and CEO, Baton Rouge Printing. "Having worked with Louisiana Healthcare Connections since 2010, I can also attest to the value of their investment in our state's economy. By working with local companies and vendors to provide what could be procured through out-of-state, corporate resources, they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the economic health and welfare of Louisiana."

About Louisiana Healthcare Connections

A Medicaid managed care organization serving the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana Healthcare Connections was established in 2011 to provide the best benefits and programs possible in order to improve the overall health of the families and communities we serve. We are a healthcare company focused on identifying and removing institutional barriers to good health with sustainable solutions that reduce health disparities and create health equity. Through a family of engaged employees, dedicated providers and diverse community partners, we deliver care for the health of all. For more information, visit www.louisianahealthconnect.com

