Louisiana Healthcare Connections' New System Speeds Up Disaster Response for Vulnerable Patients After a Hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the lessons learned from numerous hurricanes and other calamities, Louisianans understand the critical role of quick, reliable communication during crises. Therefore, Louisiana Healthcare Connections, a Medicaid health plan serving the Louisiana Department of Health and a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), is implementing a first-of-its-kind messaging outreach program designed to assess and enhance the healthcare system's capacity and needs after a disaster.

With this system in place, Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be able to more quickly identify which medical offices or pharmacies are damaged or destroyed after a hurricane. With statewide assessment tools and multi-channel message delivery, the system can identify disaster-damaged parts of the healthcare system in hours, rather than the days it might have taken before. As a result, Louisiana Healthcare Connections can proactively reach out and connect their patients to alternate temporary providers, making sure there's no disruption in care or medicine until their provider can recover. This can be lifesaving for patients with high-risk medical conditions, like being late in their pregnancy, receiving treatment for cancer, or needing insulin.

Kevin Holt, Senior Crisis Management Analyst for Louisiana Healthcare Connections emphasized the significance of multi-channel message delivery. "With this emergency communications system, Louisiana Healthcare Connections can promptly and reliably reach our provider network, using multiple modes of communication to ensure the highest probability of success. That means less hassles for our members recovering after a storm and providing awareness about the status of our providers to prevent a lapse in care or unneeded evacuation of our most vulnerable members with medical needs."

One member, Siairra, recounts the two lives saved when she had to evacuate during Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Healthcare Connections stepped in to make sure that not only her delivery of tiny Nila Rose was covered, but also that her needs were covered, with a place to stay, groceries, clothing, and other post-partum care, such as a breast pump, while Nila spent a month in NICU after delivery.

"Y'all are above and beyond, and it made me feel good because I had help." …Y'all most definitely make me feel like family," expressed Siarra.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections has always been quick to assist in times of need, and the new system will extend this culture of care during times of crisis.

"Because we live in Louisiana and deal with hurricanes so frequently, we see improving communication and speeding up our response time as a vital part of our mission to care for our 500,000 members.," affirmed Joe Tidwell, Vice President of Network Development and Engagement at Louisiana Healthcare Connections. "This ensures that life-saving information reaches patients directly in the impacted areas."

