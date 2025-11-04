Louisiana Now Providing Real-Time Traffic Slowdown Alerts and Virtual Sign Safety Messages to Truck Drivers Through Drivewyze by Fleetworthy Smart Roadways

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities, Louisiana has become the latest state to offer sudden slowdown alerts and a virtual sign network to commercial drivers through Drivewyze by Fleetworthy's Smart Roadways product. The alerts are sent through electronic logging devices, tablets, and smartphones, and are available free of charge through Drivewyze Free. Louisiana is now the 23rd state to offer messaging through the Smart Roadways service and the 15th state to provide sudden slowdown alerts.

"As we move forward with transforming Louisiana DOTD, innovative technology and communication will play a major role," said Glenn Ledet, Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development secretary. "This is a great example of advancing important safety messages to the trucking community, and Louisiana is a major freight corridor. Safety of the traveling public is the state's number one concern, and this is an example of the state modernizing its safety efforts."

Louisiana plays a critical role in U.S. freight movement. Interstates 10, 12, 20, and 49 are essential freight corridors. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), trucks move hundreds of millions of tons of freight annually on Louisiana roads, with volumes expected to grow significantly by 2050.

Sudden slowdown and congestion alerts are provided in partnership with INRIX, which utilizes advanced algorithms to analyze traffic patterns from millions of anonymously connected vehicles traveling over a billion miles daily in the U.S. This data enables INRIX to detect and monitor traffic slowdowns in real time. That information is then delivered to Drivewyze by Fleetworthy and its Smart Roadways platform. Drivers receive alerts such as "Sudden Slowdown Ahead" and "Congestion Ahead" two to three miles before congestion begins, giving them ample time to adjust their speed safely.

Louisiana is also utilizing the Smart Roadways virtual sign messaging service, enabling the DOTD to communicate real-time safety alerts to commercial drivers at specific geo-fenced locations. These custom messages can warn drivers about upcoming work zones, detours, lane restrictions, or hazardous conditions. According to the DOTD, the virtual sign messaging service has helped the department inform commercial drivers of ongoing work zones and lane restrictions along I-10 since deploying Smart Roadways in July. In addition, the department is issuing safety reminder messages to drivers entering the state to watch for motorcyclists to encourage safe driving practices.

"Expanding Smart Roadways into Louisiana marks another important milestone in our mission to improve highway safety for professional drivers and the communities they travel through," said Brian Mofford, Fleetworthy Senior Vice President, Drivewyze Infrastructure Services. "Louisiana's highways are vital freight corridors, and sudden slowdown alerts along with virtual sign messaging will help reduce risks in some of the most congested and high-traffic areas of the state. We're proud to partner with the DOTD to deliver these essential safety alerts directly into the cab of commercial vehicles."

In addition to alerts from Louisiana and other participating states, drivers with the Drivewyze Free app also receive Drivewyze-sponsored safety notifications, including high-rollover risk areas, low bridges, steep grades, chain-up/brake check stations, runaway ramps, and more.

According to Ledet, the introduction of Drivewyze by Fleetworthy in Louisiana is a result of a much larger national effort by the U.S. Department of Transportation called Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO). TSMO is a program to make transportation systems as efficient as possible at a low cost and in a timely manner. TSMO may even delay the need for costly and time-consuming construction projects. This effort can also help balance supply and demand, as commercial freight drivers can transport goods more efficiently.

Louisiana's first collaboration with Drivewyze by Fleetworthy was the result of a major construction project on I-20 in the Shreveport-Bossier area, which often resulted in chokepoints and congestion due to narrow shoulders in the work zones. The DOTD, with the assistance of Drivewyze, installed virtual signs to communicate with truck drivers and divert them before any traffic snarls. As a result, the number of truck-involved traffic incidents decreased and sparked the expansion of virtual signs in Louisiana.

