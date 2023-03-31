Louisiana tech workforce grows in depth and breadth: CompTIA releases year in review State of the Tech Workforce report

1,800-plus net new jobs added in 2022, more growth projected for this year

BATON ROUGE, La., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of an eventful year tech employment in Louisiana added new jobs and grew in depth and breadth, according to new research from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's annual "State of the Tech Workforce" reveals that net tech employment1 in Louisiana increased by 4%, creating 1,851 new jobs in 2022.2 The percentage increase was above the national rate of 3.2%. CompTIA forecasts a 3.6% rate of growth for 2023, adding about 1,700 net new jobs to the state's economy.

More than 48,000 people work in tech jobs in Louisiana, spanning both technical and non-technical workers employed by tech companies and tech professionals who work in other industries. The estimated median wage for a tech worker in Louisiana is $68,661, which is 86% higher than the median wage for all occupations in the state. The tech sector has an economic impact of $5.7 billion – 2.3% of the Louisiana economy. The state is home to approximately 5,300 tech businesses.

"In a year of even more uncertainty than usual, the tech labor market routinely defied expectations," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer for CompTIA. "The data continues to confirm the degree to which technology underpins so many facets of business activity across the economy and the breadth of employers reliant on technical and digital skills."

CompTIA's "State of the Tech Workforce" is the most comprehensive source of data on the size and scope of the U.S. technology industry and workforce. The report includes data on employment, wages, business establishments, job postings, workforce diversity, emerging tech metrics and more. Among other highlights from the new report:

Occupations poised for growth – Positions in software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (7.1%) and database, data science and analytics (4.6%) are projected to see the most growth in Louisiana this year.

Emerging tech employment opportunities – 21.7% of all tech jobs postings in the state last year were for occupations related to emerging technologies or for positions that required emerging tech skills.

Workforce diversity – Louisiana is in the second quartile in the report's diversity index, a measurement of the depth and breadth of diversity in the tech workforce for seven primary race and ethnicity groups, as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women account for 28% of the state's tech workforce; Black or African American workers, 20%; and Hispanic or Latino workers, 4%.

1 The tech workforce consists of two primary components – technology professionals working in technical positions (IT support, network engineering, software development, data science, etc.) and business professionals employed by technology companies. Combined they are represented by the "net tech employment" designation.

2 The 2022 employment estimates and 2023 projections represent the most up-to-date data at the time of publication. As with any labor market data source there is a lag effect, recent developments during late 2022 and early 2023 will likely not be fully reflected in the data.

