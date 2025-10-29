Louisianans Can Get a Free Lung Cancer Screening Test During Lung Cancer Awareness Month

The Louisiana Lung Cancer Screening Initiative will offer free lung cancer screenings to eligible Louisiana residents through November 30



NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Lung Association is urging Louisianans to take advantage of its Lung Cancer Screening Initiative and get a free screening now through November 30.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Louisiana and across the U.S. Lung cancer screening can detect lung cancer at an earlier stage when it is more likely to be curable. Screening is done with a low-dose CT scan, is non-invasive and takes only a few minutes. Yet too few eligible Louisianans are getting screened.

"This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we're encouraging Louisianans to take action against lung cancer by checking if you or a loved one is eligible for free lung cancer screening through the Louisiana Lung Cancer Screening Initiative," said Allie Kelsey, manager of Health Promotions at the American Lung Association. "Lung cancer is a devastating disease that impacts far too many families here in Louisiana. But screening offers hope and is key to saving lives."

Individuals must meet the following criteria to be eligible for a low-dose CT scan:

50 – 80 years of age;

Have a 20 pack-year history of smoking (one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years); and

Currently smoke or have quit within the last 15 years.

A low-dose CT scan is a special kind of X-ray that takes multiple pictures as the patient lies on a table that slides in and out of the machine. A computer then combines these images into a detailed picture of the lungs. A low-dose CT scan is easy, safe, quick and covered under most health insurance plans.

Under Louisiana Lung Cancer Screening Initiative, which runs through November 30, individuals can call a Lung Health Navigator at 844-ALA-LUNG (844-252-5864) to find out if they are eligible for a lung cancer screening. Lung Health Navigators can support callers by identifying nearby lung cancer screening centers, providing guidance on insurance coverage and assisting with financial barriers to care, including arranging transportation to the screening center. They can also provide lung health resources and education.

Low-dose CT scans are covered by most insurance plans. However, if participants don't have insurance, then the Lung Association will cover the screening costs. Individuals can call (844) ALA-LUNG or visit Lung.org/lcs-assistance for more information.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

CONTACT: Victoria O'Neill American Lung Association

P: 312-273-5890 E: [email protected]

SOURCE American Lung Association