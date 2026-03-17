LOUISVILLE KINGS AND COPPER & KINGS LAUNCH INAUGURAL SEASON PARTNERSHIP WITH LIMITED COLLECTOR BOURBON RELEASE

– Rare Single Barrel Celebrates Louisville Kings' First Season with Special Release Bourbon Finished in a Copper & Kings Apple Brandy Barrel –

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louisville Kings and the Copper & Kings American Brandy Company today announced a new partnership celebrating the team's inaugural season, highlighted by the release of the first-ever Louisville Kings private single barrel.

Hand-selected by the Louisville Kings, the commemorative release features a single barrel of 15-year Kentucky bourbon (18 years in wood) finished for more than three years in a Copper & Kings apple brandy barrel, creating a rare whiskey designed to mark the beginning of a new era for Louisville sports.

The limited collector release will debut at a special bottle release celebration on Monday, March 23, from 6–9 p.m. ET at the Copper & Kings Distillery, bringing together Kings supporters, collectors, and partners to celebrate the team's first season.

A total of 150 tickets will be released, each securing one bottle of the Kings Inaugural Single Barrel signed by Head Coach Chris Redman, along with:

• Admission for purchaser plus one guest

• Complimentary food and drinks throughout the evening

• Live music at the distillery

Priced at $300 per bottle, the release is intended as a collector's piece or a premium pour tied to the historic launch of the franchise. Bottles may be reserved only through this website and are limited to 150 total: SPECIAL BOTTLE RELEASE FORM.

Collectors unable to attend the event may still purchase a ticket to secure a bottle and arrange pickup at Copper & Kings on a later date, subject to availability.

"This is about celebrating the start of something special for Louisville," said Rob Bourdon of Copper & Kings. "The Kings' inaugural season deserves a bottle that marks the moment - something rare and memorable, made right here in Louisville."

The partnership also names Copper & Kings an Official Partner of the Louisville Kings and establishes the brand as the Official Tailgate of the Louisville Kings through the "Kings Before Kings" pre-game experience, connecting fans with the distillery through game day activations and events throughout the season.

The inaugural barrel is expected to sell out quickly. Only 150 bottles will ever be released, making the inaugural Louisville Kings barrel one of the most limited collector bottles ever produced by Copper & Kings.

The Kings kick off their inaugural season at home at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, March 27, when they play the Birmingham Stallions at 8PM. Game tickets may be purchased at UFLKings.com.

About Copper & Kings

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company, part of Bourdon Spirits Company, is a Louisville-based distillery dedicated to reviving America's original spirit—brandy. Known for aging brandy in bourbon barrels and finishing bourbon in brandy barrels, the distillery blends American craft with bold innovation. Visitors can explore the distillery in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood—just minutes from Lynn Family Stadium—culminating with panoramic views of the city at the Copper & Kings Rooftop Bar.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is the premier professional spring football league, powered by the visionary leadership and investment of Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and ESPN. Built on innovation, accessibility, and competitive excellence, the UFL delivers the most engaging professional football experience in the world—for both players and fans. The league features eight teams: the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks. The 2026 season kicks off Friday, March 27.

SOURCE BOURDON SPIRITS COMPANY LLC