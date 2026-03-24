LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN BRINGS ITS CHEF-DRIVEN MENU TO CRANSTON

Premium fast-casual fried chicken destination set to open on March 27th

CRANSTON, R.I., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love & Honey Fried Chicken, a premium fast-casual destination known for its chef-driven approach and heartfelt hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening event of its newest location at 634 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI, on April 18, with soft opening hours starting on March 27.

To celebrate, Love & Honey is hosting a special grand opening event for the community. Guests will enjoy the full menu, including hand-dredged, buttermilk-fried chicken, comforting sides, and the restaurant's signature banana pudding.

Founded in 2017 in Philadelphia by classically trained chefs Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken has become synonymous with premium quality and authenticity. The restaurant's chef-driven menu features freshly prepared, hand-dredged chicken, house-made sauces, and thoughtfully crafted sides and desserts.

"At Love & Honey, we've created a place where exceptional food and genuine hospitality meet," said Ali Hussan, franchise owner of the Cranston location. "We're thrilled to be the first owners bringing this concept to Rhode Island and share what makes Love & Honey so special with our new neighbors."

With convenient pickup and delivery options, Love & Honey Fried Chicken is ready to serve Cranston with the same quality and care that has made it a beloved destination in Philadelphia.

ABOUT LOVE & HONEY FRIED CHICKEN

Founded in Philadelphia in 2017 by chefs Laura and Todd Lyons, Love & Honey Fried Chicken combines culinary expertise with a passion for community. Known for its hand-dredged fried chicken, house-made sauces, and signature desserts, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its craveable comfort food and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Now expanding to cities nationwide, Love & Honey continues to share its mission of "Lots of Love, Little Bit of Honey™."

For more information, visit www.loveandhoneyfriedchicken.com or follow us on:

SOURCE Love & Honey Fried Chicken