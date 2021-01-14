Love 2021 - U.S. Postal Service Issues First Stamp of Year

Love 2021 stamps are available nationwide today. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

"The Love 2021 Forever stamp adds a special touch to cards and letters," said USPS Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Pritha Mehra, the dedicating official. "It shows thoughtfulness and care have been included, inside and out."

There is renewed enthusiasm for handwritten notes that express exactly how you feel. Sending a card to a loved one or friend is a special way to declare your affection, friendship, gratitude or devotion. Many cards are intentionally left blank inside so you can personalize your message for any occasion or send a greeting for no particular reason at all.

Playful, graphic lettering on these stamps will add color and whimsy to your mailings. The stamp art features the word "love" and three large hearts in an unconventional palette of color duos, strikingly set against a dark blue background. The design also includes a smaller heart, a rectangle and a semicircle.

The first-day-of-issue location for the stamp is Loveland, CO. For 75 years, the city's Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Postal Service for an internationally renowned Valentine Remailing Program. Every year, more than 100,000 valentines, packaged inside larger envelopes, are sent to Loveland, where volunteers handstamp them with a Valentine's Day verse and send them on to the intended recipients. A contest is held each year for residents to submit their designs and verses.

The virtual stamp event will be posted on the Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages. Please visit usps.com/lovestamps for details of the dedication ceremony.

Greg Breeding was art director. Bailey Sullivan created the original art and designed the stamp.

Love 2021 is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

