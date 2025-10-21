Tired of Red Flags? Cray App Turns Dating Chaos Into Clarity

News provided byCray App, LLC
Oct 21, 2025, 10:22 ET
New dating safety app turns painful experience into a mission to protect others from manipulation, deception, and emotional harm.
TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cray App, LLC today announced the national launch of Cray, a first-of-its-kind dating safety app designed to help users identify red flags and scheming behavior before they become emotionally or financially devastating. Combining psychology, humor, and data-driven insight, Cray aims to reshape how people approach modern dating by turning awareness into empowerment.
Cray was born from a deeply personal story. Founder Justin Smith developed the app after enduring an eight-year relationship that ended in a blindsiding betrayal — a life-altering experience that nearly destroyed him.
"I wanted to create the tool I wish I'd had," said Smith. "After what I went through, I realized how easy it is to miss the signs until it's too late and the damage is done. Cray exists to make sure no one else has to learn those lessons the hard way."
The Cray app distills over 70 red flags across 18 key relationship categories — from manipulation and emotional avoidance to financial deception and love bombing. Users privately complete guided assessments on their own devices to generate two key scores:
- CrayScore™, which measures overall relationship risk, and
- SchemerScore™, which flags behaviors tied to ulterior motives such as money, sex, or control.
Unlike social "review" apps, Cray does not share or post data publicly. Every insight is personal and stored locally, empowering users to evaluate their relationships in complete privacy. The app also integrates educational content that explains why certain behaviors matter — helping users recognize patterns early and make safer choices.
"Dating apps have made it easier than ever to meet people — but also easier to get blindsided," added Smith. "Cray blends humor and intelligence to help people protect their hearts without losing their optimism about love."
Cray's launch comes at a time when conversations about dating safety, emotional intelligence, and digital trust are becoming part of mainstream culture. With its mix of self-awareness, humor, and mental health literacy, Cray positions itself as both a mirror to modern dating and a movement toward healthier relationships.
Cray is now available for download on iOS and Google Play, where users can explore the app, learn about red flags, and access educational resources on dating safety.
About Cray App, LLC
Cray App, LLC is a Tampa-based technology company focused on improving mental health and relationship safety through intelligent, engaging tools. Its flagship product, Cray, helps users recognize red flags and manipulative behaviors before they escalate, blending psychology, humor, and cultural insight to redefine dating safety in the digital age.
Media Contact:
Cray App, LLC
[email protected]
www.cray.app
SOURCE Cray App, LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article