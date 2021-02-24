Love At First Bite: Cheez-It® Introduces 'Loaded Popcorn' Packed With 100% Real Cheese Flavor For A Limited Time

Whether you're a hopeless romantic who just can't get enough cheese when it comes to your movie nights, or you prefer to keep the cheese to your snacks, we've got your perfect match: Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn, made with 100% real cheese. This snack perfectly complements your cheesy movie favorites and offers a new way to enjoy that Cheez-It flavor you know and love.

"Even though our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true classic, our innovation team is always looking for new ways to bring our fans their favorite 100% real cheese flavor in different snack forms," said Jeff Delonis, Senior Director of Marketing for Cheez-It. "When it comes to popcorn, the team knew it was due for a cheesier plot twist and delivered with their newest flavor-filled creation."

Available for a limited time only, Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn brings the delicious taste of Cheez-It to the classic poppable snack. The product is available in two varieties:

Cheez-It Loaded Cheddar Popcorn : The distinctive flavor of 100% real cheese you know and love, now in the form of light and airy popcorn. What more could you want?

: The distinctive flavor of 100% real cheese you know and love, now in the form of light and airy popcorn. What more could you want? Cheez-It Loaded White Cheddar Popcorn: Made with 100% real cheese that has been carefully aged for a smooth, creamy taste. There's no doubt this flavor will be a blockbuster hit.

Who better to introduce us to the world's cheesiest popcorn than America's heartthrob and actor Jesse Metcalfe? Metcalfe is celebrating his love of "Reel Cheez" by sharing why cheesy movies are his favorite genre and how Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn completes any movie night setup.

"There's nothing quite like the feeling you get while watching a cheesy movie," said Jesse Metcalfe. "With makeover montages, seemingly-unplanned-choreographed dance numbers and, of course, the promise of true love and a 'happily ever after,' the genre never disappoints. From pulling at my heartstrings to delighting my tastebuds, Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn is the perfect pairing for your next at-home movie screening."

Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn will be available on display at retailers nationwide for a limited time beginning February 2021, while supplies last. Be sure to keep an eye out for a Reel Cheez Bingo game @CheezIt on Instagram, and check out @CheezIt on Twitter and Facebook.com/CheezIt.

