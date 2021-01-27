Love, Dunkin': Dunkin' Makes Valentine's Day Sweeter Than Ever with Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos Paired with Heart-Shaped Donuts

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Dunkin' lovers everywhere: No matter how Valentine's Day is celebrated, Dunkin' is making it easy to feel the love and share in the sweetness of the holiday with a lineup of sweet sips and treats, featuring beautifully bold espresso beverages and perfect pairings of heart-shaped donuts. And, inspired by being part of so many fans' love stories, Dunkin' will debut its first-ever, online wedding-themed pop-up shop, and will put marriage on the menu by giving select fans the chance to kick off Valentine's Day weekend with a Dunkin' drive-thru wedding ceremony.

Sweet Sips and Sweet Hearts for any Valentine Celebration

Available today for a limited time at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, Dunkin's seasonal menu offers choices to fit any Valentine's Day mood or moment. Starting with sweet sips for espresso lovers' lips, Dunkin' is once again serving the whimsical and playful Pink Velvet Macchiato, bringing the experience of biting into a delicious red velvet cupcake by combining Dunkin's espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of smooth cream cheese icing. And in the romantic and decadent spirit of a full box of chocolates, Dunkin's Mocha Macchiato offers the combo of rich espresso and deep chocolate flavors. When served iced, both Macchiatos feature a stunning layered look sure to make friends on social swoon.

For a delicious duet with Dunkin's Macchiatos, America's favorite sweethearts are together again. Dunkin' has brought back its signature heart-shaped donuts, including the Brownie Batter Donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling, and topped with vanilla flavored icing and chocolate sprinkles, and the Cupid's Choice Donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin', "Dunkin' is the perfect place for anyone to find the spirit of Valentine's Day. With our gorgeous Pink Velvet and Mocha Macchiatos, joined together with our beloved heart-shaped donuts, we're making it easy to treat yourself and bring a little love and sweetness to any way you choose to celebrate."

Marriage is on the Menu at Dunkin'

Over the years, Dunkin' has seen fans take their "I Dos" to Dunkin' as the place to pledge their love to the one they choose to run with for life. From in-store weddings, to photo shoots at the local Dunkin', to wedding party Dunkin' runs, Dunkin' has been a part of it all. This year, the brand is there for couples that want to get married as fast as a trip through the drive-thru, or want Dunkin' to be a part of a wedding day later in the year.

Dunkin' Wedding Merch Drop: Dunkin' has been part of so many love stories over the years, with many fans making their own Dunkin' wedding merch to celebrate the big day. This year, the brand is answering the call from fans and officially bringing Dunkin' lovers the chance to bring a little pink and orange to their "I Dos" with its first-ever, wedding-themed online pop-up shop. The wedding merch will be available starting February 11 , with details and specific merchandise to be revealed soon.

Dunkin' Drive-Thru Wedding Contest: Recently, a general manager of a Dunkin' restaurant in Oklahoma City was married at the Dunkin' drive-thru where she and her husband first met. Now, Dunkin' is spreading the love by giving select couples their own chance at a Dunkin' drive-thru wedding.

In a time when so many couples have had to reimagine their wedding, Dunkin's special Marriage is on the Menu contest will give fans in New York the chance to win a unique wedding experience with a Dunkin' twist. Dunkin' has teamed up with I Do Drive Thru, an international drive-up wedding service created to help people get married in a fun and safe way during the pandemic, to perform the ceremonies. In addition to the Dunkin'-themed ceremony – complete with festive décor and picture perfect photo moments – each couple will receive special wedding presents from Dunkin', including a gift basket of Dunkin' wedding gear and accessories, professional photos from the big day, and a $500 cash prize.

The contest winners' wedding will kick off Valentine's Day weekend on Friday afternoon, February 12, at a Dunkin' location in the Town of Wallkill, New York (address: 350 Route 211 East, Middletown, NY 10940). Other couples can also visit this location between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a drive-thru vow renewal or commitment ceremony conducted by I Do Drive Thru.

For the chance to receive a Dunkin' drive-thru wedding, fans in the state of New York can submit a photo on Instagram along with a caption stating why they want to get married in a Dunkin' drive-thru beginning today, January 27, through January 30 using #DunkinIDoContest. Winners will be selected by February 2. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 or older and resident of New York State. Contest begins at 12:01am ET on 1/27/21 and ends at 11:59pm ET on 1/30/21. For Official Rules and Marriage/Judging criteria, visit www.DDSweeps.com.

