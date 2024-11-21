'Love, GODIVA': The Iconic Chocolate Brand Gives the World a Holiday Gift from the Heart

This Holiday season, GODIVA is kicking off the countdown to our centennial in 2026 by transforming the joy of holiday gift-giving into unforgettable moments of chocolate bliss – ensuring chocolate lovers know every chocolate from us is signed with love. Each masterfully molded piece embodies the passion, unparalleled artistry, and devotion that has made GODIVA a global symbol of luxury and love for generations and underscores how every truffle, chocolate and confection made by GODIVA is imprinted with the same love that has guided our brand for nearly a century.

Just as families and friends gather to share cherished holiday traditions, Love, GODIVA will bring people together through the universal language of impeccable chocolate. Each GODIVA box, many tied with a special red bow, opens to reveal iconic chocolates and confections - which continue to contain the world's finest ingredients, carefully selected and crafted as they have been for nearly 100 years. This collection aspires to be synonymous with this season of heartfelt gift-giving and precious moments of togetherness.

The secret behind GODIVA's premium status dates to a nearly century-old legacy of dedication that began when founder Pierre Draps first began hand-shaping his extraordinary creations. Since the beginning, every truffle, praline, and chocolate has been made with the same meticulous care that transforms GODIVA's chocolate into art. These time-honored recipes, crafted with passion, continue to create joy and wonder during the holiday season, making every Love, GODIVA gift a continuation of this beautiful tradition.

"The most meaningful holiday gifts are given with signatures of love. That was the inspiration behind our Love, GODIVA campaign," says GODIVA's President, Steve Lesnard. "Our holiday collection represents what people love most about our brand – how we pour our whole heart into our chocolate. This dedication in craftsmanship is what continues to make GODIVA the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love. Which is why our chocolates and confections come with our signature, our promise. It's a gift from us to you. From our hearts, for your holidays."

The 2024 Holiday Collection

The GODIVA Holiday Gift Box features an assortment of luxurious chocolates, from traditional favorites to velvety ganaches, creamy pralinés, fruits, nuts and more--all wrapped in a ready-to-be-gifted wreath package.

The GODIVA Holiday Truffle Gift Box features artfully-crafted chocolate made with the finest ingredients. Each box of GODIVA Holiday Truffles comes in a beautiful green and gold gift box tied with a red ribbon–ready to share with anyone on your gift list.

With something for everyone and packed in a festive gold box, the GODIVA Assorted Gold Gift Box features beloved milk, dark, and white chocolates, all made with luscious and beloved fillings.

In addition to the Holiday Collection, GODIVA recently launched its new Limited-Edition Belgian Heritage Collection, an assortment of bespoke chocolates that celebrates GODIVA's Belgian heritage, passion for chocolate innovation and artistry. This limited-edition collection is the most premium GODIVA offering in the United States, and contains carefully selected chocolates crafted in Brussels. From rich, complex dark chocolate to the creamy indulgence of milk chocolate, or the nutty notes of GODIVA's renowned hazelnut praliné, each chocolate in the Belgian Heritage Collection is a testament to the brand's passion and devotion to crafting the finest Belgian chocolate. You can view the full collection here.

The Iconic Pink Truck

Acts of love are foundational to the brand and stretch back to the GODIVA pink trucks that spread joy and chocolate throughout the streets of Brussels in post-War Belgium. This holiday, GODIVA's pink truck will once again hit the road, visiting communities around the U.S. to spread wonder and joy. The first stop will be in New York City at monumental holiday landmarks such as Rockefeller Center and Herald Square. The second stop will be in Tampa, Florida and be helping to give back to devastated communities impacted by the recent hurricane. Be sure to follow us on Instagram @godiva to learn more about when and where we will be.

Share the Love this Holiday Season

To help bring "Love, GODIVA" to life, GODIVA looks to "Share the Love", with a limited-edition giftable package containing four boxes of its iconic chocolates, nesting delicately within another. When gifted the largest container, the receiver is greeted with two smaller boxes within: one "To Keep" and one "To Share." These hidden boxes are meant to be passed on, and to help facilitate expressions of love and connection during the holiday season.

This box is made in extremely limited quantities and is exclusively available to tastemakers and those who enter GODIVA's "Share the Love" giveaway on Instagram. Each "Share the Love" box inspires the cascade of love with every gift of GODIVA. #LOVEGODIVA.

For everyone looking for a gift from the heart wherever you are located – the GODIVA 2024 Holiday collection is available now at GODIVA.com and at department stores and in fine retailers nationwide.

