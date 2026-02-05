Love Is Always in Season: Lehigh Valley's Most Romantic Winter Escapes

From candlelit dinners to cozy breweries and intimate getaways, Lehigh Valley invites you to experience romance all season long

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most couples circle February 14 on their calendars, Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, is rewriting the romance rulebook. This winter, Discover Lehigh Valley® invites you to embrace effortless date nights and cozy escapes where love unfolds naturally—along snow-dusted streets, inside cozy dining rooms, at welcoming wineries and breweries, and within charming boutique hotels every day. With walkable downtown scenes, a vibrant culinary culture, and scenic countryside, Lehigh Valley offers a relaxed yet refined setting designed for connection and memorable moments that don't require a Hallmark holiday to justify them.

"Romance isn't bound by a single date on the calendar," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "Whether you're planning a Valentine's escape or seeking a charming winter weekend, Lehigh Valley offers the kind of authentic experiences that create lasting memories. Imagine an afternoon wine tasting paired with artisan cheeses and live music at Vynecrest Vineyards, an evening at the State Theatre followed by craft cocktails at Presley's, or a fireside dinner at Glasbern. We've crafted the perfect setting for meaningful moments."

Mark Your Calendar: Romance Without the Rush

Forget fighting for reservations on February 14. Visitors can plan their perfect date night on their own timeline—when restaurants aren't overbooked, when hotel rates are more flexible, and when the experience feels personal rather than prescribed.

Lovebirds can choose from a variety of refined dining experiences, including elevated American cuisine, classic steakhouses, and farm-to-table favorites that are consistently ranked among Pennsylvania's top restaurants. Standout spots include:

The Dime, newly reimagined, offers seasonally inspired cuisine and award-winning wines in downtown Allentown. Conveniently connected to the PPL Center and Renaissance Allentown Hotel, it's ideal for dinner—and an easy overnight stay.

ZEST Bar + Grille, featuring panoramic rooftop views of Bethlehem and a heated patio perfect for chilly evenings

La Locanda del Cavallo, an old-world Italian destination known for handmade pasta, warm hospitality, and charming dining atmosphere

Beyond dinner, the region's American Viticultural Area offers an inviting escape at family-owned wineries, where cozy tasting rooms, hillside views, and live music set the tone for relaxed afternoons together. Couples can explore beloved wineries such as Vynecrest Vineyards, Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, and Franklin Hill Vineyards.

Beer lovers can also toast to date night while enjoying the thriving craft brewery scene. Breweries like Lost Tavern, Brü Daddy's Co., and Funk Brewing's West End Taproom offer relaxed spaces perfect for lingering conversations over small-batch pours. For something a little moodier, sip inventive craft cocktails in a cozy setting at Presley's Cocktail Bar, where a sultry atmosphere sets the tone for a delightful night out.

Memorable experiences continue beyond food and wine, with opportunities to slow down and savor the season:

Catch a Broadway tour, concert, or comedy show at State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton or a live performance at SteelStacks

Stroll through Historic Downtown Bethlehem or Downtown Easton, browsing local boutiques, galleries, and artisan shops

Flex your creative muscles together at an ArtsQuest workshop—try ceramics, painting, or hands-on maker experiences to turn date night into a keepsake you'll treasure

Cozy Getaways Made for Two

Turn date night into a full weekend escape with accommodations designed for comfort, charm, and connection:

The Wilbur Mansion, a stylish boutique offering elegance in the heart of Bethlehem

Glasbern Inn, a serene countryside retreat with private cottages, fireplaces, spa services, and farm-to-table dining

Townley House, an elegant boutique stay offering a warm, residential feel just steps from Bethlehem's vibrant downtown

Wind Creek Bethlehem, combining upscale accommodations with dining, entertainment, and spa experiences under one roof

While winter provides a uniquely cozy backdrop for romance, Lehigh Valley's appeal lasts all year, with spring vineyard visits, summer concerts under the stars, and scenic fall foliage drives. No matter the date you choose, couples will find endless ways to reconnect and create lasting memories that aren't dictated by a calendar—they're inspired by it.

Plan your escape at DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa on social media for date-night inspiration, seasonal offers, and the latest romantic experiences throughout the region.

About Discover Lehigh Valley:

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites, including Moravian Church Settlements - Bethlehem, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a National Historic Landmark District. Many of America's favorite brands, such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks, and Olympus, originate from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley