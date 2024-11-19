Love is in the Kitchen: Survey Reveals 75% of Americans Find Partners More Attractive If They Can Cook

DatingAdvice.com Reveals Data Surrounding the Surprising Role That Cooking Plays in Modern Relationships

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DatingAdvice.com surveyed 500 individuals in the United States to understand how cooking influences attraction and connection in relationships. Results show nearly 75% of participants find a partner more attractive if they know how to cook, and over 90% of respondents believe that cooking together strengthens their bond. These findings suggest that cooking isn't just a mundane task but a powerful way for couples to deepen emotional connections and increase intimacy.

"In today's fast-paced world, where couples often struggle to spend quality time together, preparing a meal provides the opportunity to slow down and connect with partners on a deeper level," said Dr. Terri Orbuch, "The Love Doctor" at DatingAdvice.com. "Cooking together can catalyze meaningful conversations, enhance emotional connections, and even increase physical attraction, all elements that help to build a healthy relationship where both partners feel valued, understood, and supported."

Key Findings:

When discussing attraction: More than 70% of respondents said they find someone more attractive if they know how to cook, and 47% consider it "very important" for a partner to have cooking skills. These results reveal the significant role that preparing a meal together can play in dating and show how cooking can enhance romantic relationships.

When talking about love languages: More than 80% of respondents view cooking as a love language in a relationship, and 62% say they "love it" when their partner cooks for them, highlighting the strong connection between food and affection in dating.

When referencing relationship quality: Cooking isn't just about the meal. More than 90% of participants believe cooking together can improve their relationship, showing how a shared activity in the kitchen can bring couples closer. This finding correlates with the 91% of survey respondents who said they would learn to cook if their partner requested it, highlighting a dedication to maintaining a high-quality relationship.

When figuring out dealbreakers: While cooking skills are appreciated, they're not a dealbreaker in relationships. Approximately 82% of respondents say they wouldn't end a relationship simply because their partner can't cook, and 80% would still eat a meal prepared by their partner even if they didn't like it. Additionally, 66% don't mind if their partner prefers takeout over cooking. These insights reveal that while cooking can be a great way to connect, it's not everything in a relationship.



