Love Meats Innovation: Manly Man Co. Unveils Valentine's Day Collection with a Twist

Manly Man Co. unveils Meathearts™ & more for Valentine's – unique meat-based gifts for your loved one!

Meathearts™: A Savory Declaration of Love

Back by popular demand, the Meathearts™ make a comeback, transforming a Valentine's Day classic into a savory treat that's sure to delight. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped delicacies are laser-etched with playful messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME," and "XOXO." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy! Price: $26.50

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet: Romance, Reimagined

Why settle for ordinary flowers when you can express your love with a bouquet of beef jerky? Perfect for the 'manly man' in your life, this bouquet is a novel twist on traditional Valentine's Day gifts. Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky 'flowers,' presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three mouth-watering flavors. Price: Starting at $69.00 for 8 stems

THE MEAT CARD™: Express Your Love with a Personal Touch

Forget paper cards – this Valentine's Day, go for something more memorable with THE MEAT CARD™. This unique, customisable gift allows you to laser etch your personal message onto a card-sized piece of delicious beef jerky, ensuring a truly unique and tasty expression of love. Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters

Bacon Scented Wrapping Paper: Add a Sizzle to Your Gift

Enhance your gifting experience with bacon-scented wrapping paper. This innovative, scratch-and-sniff paper adds a delightful twist to any gift, ensuring even the simplest present makes a big impact. Price: $19.95 for a 30" wide roll (8' long)

The Meat Bouquet: A Hearty Alternative

Explore another dimension of meaty gifting with The Meat Bouquet, featuring an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks. This ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect gift for meat lovers. Price: $59.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon

Discover More Online

Visit our website manlymanco.com to explore our full range of products, including high-resolution images that capture the essence of our unique offerings.

About Manly Man Co.

Founded by Greg and Jacquie Murray, Manly Man Co. was born from the idea of creating a manly equivalent to the traditional bouquet of flowers. What started as a simple concept has now blossomed into a wide range of innovative, meat-based gifts, proudly serving as a go-to source for those looking to impress the meat lovers in their lives.

A Veteran-Owned Business

For more information & high-res images:

manlymanco.com/a/press-kit

