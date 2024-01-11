Love Meats Innovation: Manly Man Co. Unveils Valentine's Day Collection with a Twist

VISTA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Manly Man Co. is taking the celebration of love to a whole new level with a unique twist on traditional gifts. Renowned for its innovative approach to gifting, the company has unveiled its latest collection, designed to charm the palates of meat aficionados and add a dash of creativity to the day of love.
Just in Time for Valentine's Day: Manly Man Co. Reinvents Romance with Meat-Based Gifts for the Modern Man (or Meat-Loving Woman)
Back by popular demand, the Meathearts™ make a comeback, transforming a Valentine's Day classic into a savory treat that's sure to delight. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped delicacies are laser-etched with playful messages like "BEEF MINE," "MEAT ME," and "XOXO." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy! Price: $26.50
Why settle for ordinary flowers when you can express your love with a bouquet of beef jerky? Perfect for the 'manly man' in your life, this bouquet is a novel twist on traditional Valentine's Day gifts. Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky 'flowers,' presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three mouth-watering flavors. Price: Starting at $69.00 for 8 stems
Forget paper cards – this Valentine's Day, go for something more memorable with THE MEAT CARD™. This unique, customisable gift allows you to laser etch your personal message onto a card-sized piece of delicious beef jerky, ensuring a truly unique and tasty expression of love. Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters
Enhance your gifting experience with bacon-scented wrapping paper. This innovative, scratch-and-sniff paper adds a delightful twist to any gift, ensuring even the simplest present makes a big impact. Price: $19.95 for a 30" wide roll (8' long)
Explore another dimension of meaty gifting with The Meat Bouquet, featuring an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks. This ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect gift for meat lovers. Price: $59.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon
About Manly Man Co.
Founded by Greg and Jacquie Murray, Manly Man Co. was born from the idea of creating a manly equivalent to the traditional bouquet of flowers. What started as a simple concept has now blossomed into a wide range of innovative, meat-based gifts, proudly serving as a go-to source for those looking to impress the meat lovers in their lives.
