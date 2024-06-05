Love Meats Legacy: Manly Man Co. Celebrates Father's Day with Unique Meat-Based Gifts

VISTA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, Manly Man Co. is taking the celebration of fatherly love to a whole new level with a unique twist on traditional gifts. Renowned for its innovative approach to gifting, the company has unveiled its latest collection, designed to charm the palates of meat aficionados and add a dash of creativity to the day dedicated to dads.

Just in Time for Father's Day: Manly Man Co. Reinvents Gifting with Meat-Based Presents for the Modern Dad

It's time to embrace the idea that Dad deserves flowers too, but with a manly and meaty twist. Post this

Father's Day Meathearts™: A Tender Message of Love

Back by popular demand and better than ever, the Father's Day Meathearts™ make a comeback, transforming a holiday classic into a savory treat that's sure to delight. Crafted from high-quality beef jerky, these unique heart-shaped delicacies are laser-etched with messages like "Dad Rules," "My Hero," and "Super Dad." Given their popularity, customers are advised to act fast – last year saw a sell-out frenzy! Price: $26.50

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet: Thoughtful Gifting, Reimagined

Why settle for ordinary gifts when you can express your appreciation with a bouquet of beef jerky? Perfect for the 'manly man' in your life, this bouquet is a novel twist on traditional Father's Day gifts. Each bouquet features a dozen beef jerky 'flowers,' presented in a stylish pint glass vase, available in three mouth-watering flavors. Price: Starting at $69.00 for 8 stems

THE MEAT CARD™: Express Your Gratitude with a Personal Touch

Forget paper cards – this Father's Day, go for something more memorable with THE MEAT CARD™. This unique, customizable gift allows you to laser etch your personal message onto a card-sized piece of delicious beef jerky, ensuring a truly unique and tasty expression of love. Price: $24.50 for 100 custom characters

Bacon Scented Wrapping Paper: Add a Sizzle to Your Gift

Enhance your gifting experience with bacon-scented wrapping paper. This innovative, scratch-and-sniff paper adds a delightful twist to any gift, ensuring even the simplest present makes a big impact. Price: $19.95 for a 30" wide roll (8' long)

The Meat Bouquet: A Hearty Alternative

Explore another dimension of meaty gifting with The Meat Bouquet, featuring an assortment of gourmet bacon and beef sticks. This ready-to-eat arrangement offers a variety of flavors, making it a perfect gift for meat lovers. Price: $69.00 includes 9x beef sticks and 8x gourmet bacon

Whiskey Caramel Decanter: A Luxurious Indulgence

After devouring his jerky let dad indulge in the ultimate fusion of sophistication and sweetness with our Whiskey Caramel Decanter. Peaty and Rich, spiked with Ardmore Scotch. This exquisite gift set features a glass decanter, artfully filled with 35 pieces of our signature scotch-infused caramels that dad is sure to love. Price: $59.00

Discover More Online

Visit manlymanco.com to explore the full range of products, including high-resolution images that capture the essence of their unique offerings.

About Manly Man Co.

Founded by Greg and Jacquie Murray, Manly Man Co. was born from the idea of creating a manly equivalent to the traditional bouquet of flowers. What started as a simple concept has now blossomed into a wide range of innovative, meat-based gifts, proudly serving as a go-to source for those looking to impress the meat lovers in their lives.

A Veteran-Owned Business

SOURCE Manly Man Co.