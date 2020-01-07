Love on The Ledge: Skydeck Chicago Toasts to Love in the Sky with Fifth Annual Valentine's Day Contest

To enter the contest, couples are invited to submit a photo or video entry on Skydeck's Facebook page that shares their story and why they want to celebrate their love on The Ledge. Up to four lucky couples will be chosen to hold a private wedding ceremony or vow renewal on the nation's highest observation deck, taking place the morning of Sunday, February 9, 2020. Each ceremony will be held on The Ledge at Skydeck, the observation deck's glass boxes that extend over 4 feet from the building's façade and offer unforgettable views of the city and skyline.

"Skydeck is a place to make lasting memories, and we are thrilled to support couples in their ultimate celebration of love in such an exciting landmark in Chicago," says Skydeck General Manager Randy Stancik. "There's nothing like having the entire city beneath you to mark an extraordinary life experience."

Contestants are invited to submit their stories from January 6 – 29, 2020, and the winning couples will be selected and notified by Friday, January 31, 2020. Those looking to submit their story are encouraged to include a photo with a detailed caption or video of two minutes or less sharing a bit about themselves and why they should be chosen for the once in a lifetime experience.

Each winning couple will enjoy a private 15-minute vow renewal or wedding ceremony with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop and can be accompanied by up to eight guests for the experience. In addition to sweeping, one-of-a-kind views of the city, Skydeck will be decked out with romantic floral and décor. Additionally, couples will receive a stay at Swissôtel in downtown Chicago for a pre-ceremony getaway, professional photos taken during the ceremony from atop the tallest building in Chicago and special offerings onsite, including breakfast and a champagne toast.

Skydeck at Willis Tower boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen more than 1,000 proposals, 116 weddings, 18 vow renewals and tens of thousands of dates at Skydeck and on The Ledge. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

CONTACTS:

Zapwater Communications

Claire Naughton and Lauren Kelly

claire@zapwater.com | laurenk@zapwater.com

312.943.0333

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago

Related Links

http://www.theskydeck.com

