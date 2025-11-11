SKYDECK CHICAGO LAUNCHES 10TH ANNUAL LOVE ON THE LEDGE CONTEST

Win a wedding ceremony or vow renewal on The Ledge glass observation deck at Willis Tower

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydeck Chicago, the iconic observation deck on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, is celebrating a decade of romance in the sky with the 10th annual Love on The Ledge contest. The beloved Valentine's Day social media contest invites deserving couples to tie the knot or renew their vows 1,353 ft. above the city in an intimate ceremony on The Ledge, creating the feeling of floating above Chicago's skyline.

Love on The Ledge

To enter, couples can submit a video or image, along with a brief story explaining why they want to celebrate a wedding or vow renewal with Chicago as the backdrop. Entries will be accepted via Skydeck's Facebook and Instagram pages through an official sweepstakes form, open from November 11, 2025 through January 9, 2026. Four winning couples will enjoy a private, officiated 15-minute wedding ceremony or vow renewal on February 8, 2026, complete with romantic florals, décor and their loved ones by their side to take in the special moment.

"Marking the 10th year of Love on The Ledge is a meaningful milestone for us," said Randy Stancik, General Manager of Skydeck Chicago. "It's a privilege to be part of the love stories that unfold here and a beautiful reminder of what makes Chicago such an inspiring place to call home."

The four winning couples will enjoy a romantic overnight stay before their ceremonies at Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop, located directly across the street from Willis Tower the evening before their ceremony. Each couple will also receive paid overnight parking, a professional photographer to capture moments during and after the ceremony, and deluxe offerings onsite, including breakfast and a celebratory champagne toast following the ceremony.

Skydeck Chicago boasts breathtaking views spanning up to 50 miles and four states and has seen over 1,600 proposals, weddings, vow renewals and thousands of romantic dates. Beyond the ceremony, couples will be able to explore the attraction's lower-level museum, an immersive Chicago themed experience, offering playful photo opportunities and a celebration of Chicago's distinct history, culture, cuisine and architecture. For more information, please visit Skydeck's Facebook, Instagram or website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Skydeck Chicago