"Love Story" by Yelawolf Achieves Gold Status

Executive-produced by Eminem, Love Story finds Yelawolf teaming up with such esteemed producers as Malay (a Grammy Award-winner known for his work with Frank Ocean and Lorde) and with his longtime collaborator WLPWR. The album includes hit singles like "Best Friend" (feat. Eminem), "American You," and "Till It's Gone" (an acoustic-guitar-driven track whose video has amassed over 77 million views on YouTube). After arriving in April 2015, Love Story earned Yelawolf his first No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Described by Yelawolf as "more passionate" than his previous projects, Love Story drew acclaim from outlets like HipHopDX, who noted that the album "operates in a unique space as a caustic journey into the heart and soul of both a man and artist attempting to find a consensus within the twin lineages of outsider rap music and Southern hip-hop culture." Meanwhile, HotNewHipHop praised the "vulnerability, and most importantly, diversity" of Love Story, adding that "almost every track offers a fully immersive experience that manages to implement a myriad of influences that will tickle many fans of multiple genres."

Love Story arrived on the heels of Yelawolf's 2011 debut Radioactive and two mixtapes released in 2013 (Black Fall and Trunk Muzik Returns). The follow-up to Love Story, Yelawolf's latest album Trial By Fire was released in October 2017.

