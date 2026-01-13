Love Takes Wing on New Stamp

Stamp artist James Yang drew inspiration from midcentury American design and Japanese children's book illustrations. The illustrator began with pencil sketches on tracing paper, later scanning and refining them digitally. He said that birds proved to be a versatile and visually interesting metaphor for couples, allowing him to explore themes of affection in playful ways.

"I am a big fan of midcentury design and love the rendering of birds by Charles and Ray Eames and by children's book artists of the era," Yang said. "At the time the stamp art was created, I was also working on the children's book 'Bus! Stop!,' which features two birds throughout the storyline."

The four stamp scenes include a bird duo inspecting leafy branches adorned with small white hearts; a blue bird presenting a heart-shaped flower to a red bird; two white birds resting in a nest beneath a heart-shaped moon; and a pair of birds exploring a flurry of orange and yellow hearts falling like petals.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using Yang's images.

The 2026 Love stamps are Forever stamps and will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #LoveStamps.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at stampsforever.com.

