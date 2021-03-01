Love Your Melon Launches New Colorful Fruity PEBBLES™ x Love Your Melon Collection

The Fruity PEBBLES ™ x Love Your Melon Collection features colorful tie-dyed Love Your Melon knit beanies for adults, kids and infants, along with crew sweatshirts. All come with printed patches that pay homage to the beloved cereal and fan-favorite Flintstones' characters like Fred and Wilma.

"We are excited to partner with Post Consumer Brands and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring families this fun collection inspired by their iconic PEBBLES™ cereal and Flintstones brands," said Love Your Melon co-CEO Zachary Quinn. "We can't wait to see how our customers and community enjoy these beanies."

"We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate PEBBLES™ 50th birthday than by partnering with Love Your Melon on this colorful new collection that will benefit pediatric cancer research," said Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "We think PEBBLES™ fans will love these creations that were inspired by their favorite cereal."

For 50 years, PEBBLES™ cereal has made mornings more fun for kids and kids-at-heart alike. Since the first bowl of PEBBLES™ cereal was poured in 1971 to today, the brand has captured hearts and minds, growing in the process to become a top-selling kids cereal brand with more than 1.4 billion bowls eaten annually.

One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired from 1960-1966. And PEBBLES™ cereal, named for Fred and Wilma's daughter, was the first brand ever created around a media character.

Fifty percent of net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations across the world that lead the fight against pediatric cancer through research, therapeutic experiences and family support. Since its inception in 2012, Love Your Melon has given a hat to every child battling cancer and over $8.3 million to charitable programming and research that supports the fight against pediatric cancer.

The Love Your Melon Fruity PEBBLES™ collection launches on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at www.loveyourmelon.com. For more information, please visit www.loveyourmelon.com or follow along on social media at @loveyourmelon.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com .

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural, organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit https://www.postconsumerbrands.com/ .

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Love Your Melon

Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while sophomores in college. Fifty percent of net profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to nonprofit organizations that Love Your Melon supports in the fight against pediatric cancer. To date, Love Your Melon has given over 215,000 beanies to children battling cancer and contributed over $8.3 million to fund pediatric cancer research and therapeutic experiences. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at www.loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @loveyourmelon and on TikTok @loveyourmelonofficial.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

