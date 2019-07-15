LoveBook Releases Features to Improve Buyer Experience

ROCHESTER, Mich., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LoveBook is enhancing customer experience by offering new products and online features including activity books, gift boxes, and digital versions of customers' personalized books.

In addition to LoveBook's bestselling product – customized books – customers may order from a selection of ready-made activity books for couples and families. These books – filled with games, puzzles, and more – encourage couples to spend time together and communicate their love in a fun and unique way. Titles include Let's Get Naked, The Quiz Book for Couples, and The Big Activity Book for Couples.

To better the experience of unboxing purchases, LoveBook now offers the option to add gift boxes to orders. If selected, books will arrive in matte red LoveBook boxes. The boxes have a magnetic closing latch and may be used for long-term storage of books. Currently, gift boxes are available exclusively in the United States.

While LoveBooks were previously available only as physical copies, customers may now opt to receive their personalized books digitally. The digital version allows buyers to quickly and conveniently view their purchases on their computers and mobile devices using a custom link with secure access.

"We hope this addition will boost the social experience of purchasing a LoveBook," says Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder Kevin Zalewski. "Customers are able to easily share their books with friends and family via email and social media."

LoveBook offers customers the opportunity to express love in a creative way by making customized books to share with the special people in their lives. In three easy steps – selecting a cover, creating characters, and personalizing pages – users have a unique gift that can last for years. https://lovebookonline.com

