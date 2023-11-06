Lovelytics Appoints Executive Tamara Kinney as Head of Revenue

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovelytics, a leading data and artificial intelligence (AI) consulting firm, is excited to announce the appointment of Tamara Kinney as their Head of Revenue. This strategic decision underscores Lovelytics' dedication to accelerating growth and building on its position in the data and AI industry.

Tamara Kinney, Lovelytics' Head of Revenue
With a background leading sales and partnerships at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Tealium, Gartner, and Booz Allen Hamilton, Tamara is recognized for driving significant revenue growth and establishing robust customer relationships. With a proven track record of driving revenue growth and fostering strong customer and channel relationships, Tamara is poised to play a pivotal role in guiding Lovelytics toward new heights and acceleration through an industry focused go-to-market.

"As Lovelytics continues to innovate and provide high impact solutions in data and AI, we are excited to welcome Tamara as a key member of our executive team. Her ability and experience to drive strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding our client base, continuing to improve how we partner with organizations, and driving overall organizational success. We are a people-first organization, and her leadership style aligns to our dedication to building a company where our team is empowered to come as they are, innovative, and deliver results," said Scott Love, CEO and Founder of Lovelytics.

Tamara's key responsibilities at Lovelytics include:

  • Spearheading the company's sales and revenue generation initiatives
  • Bolstering brand visibility and promoting solution offerings
  • Cultivating partnerships with our strategic data technology partner Databricks, as well as hyper-scaler cloud service providers AWS and Microsoft Azure.

"I am thrilled to join Lovelytics at this exciting time of growth after they recently received a strategic investment from Interlock Equity as well as the first consulting investment made by Databricks Ventures."  shared Tamara. "The company's dedication to innovation excellence, high impact delivery, and people first leadership aligns with my professional values, exciting market opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with the talented team here to continue the path of hyper growth,"

To augment Tamara's vision, Lovelytics has strategically invested in key roles, including a partner sales lead, marketing lead, and industry-focused sales leaders in sectors such as Financial Services, Health Care & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, and Communications, Media & Entertainment. Collaborating closely with these leaders will be industry specialists under the guidance of Andrew Branum, Lovelytics' Head of Industry & Market.

With Tamara's leadership and the renewed industry focus, Lovelytics is primed to consistently offer superior data and AI solutions to clients, empowering them with data-driven insights and AI technology to optimize business outcomes.

About Lovelytics:
Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Lovelytics is a leading data, analytics, and AI consulting firm, providing data advisory, enterprise data environment design and implementations, data science and machine learning, generative AI, data visualization, and training services to organizations across the world. For more information visit https://lovelytics.com/.

