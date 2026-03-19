Lovense Integrates OpenClaw, Pioneering a New Era of AI Agents in Intimacy Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rise of OpenClaw, an increasing number of users are shifting from traditional "passive AI" products — such as generic chatbots, image generators, and virtual assistants, toward more personalized, needs-driven "autonomous AI agents." As a leader in the intimacy technology sector, Lovense is taking a bold step by integrating with OpenClaw, positioning its Lovense Remote App as another entry point to make good use of the OpenClaw AI Agent, alongside platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, Slack, and iMessage. From now on, the Lovense Remote App will evolve into a versatile automation assistant capable of sending emails, scheduling appointments, shopping, while controlling Lovense smart toys.

Lovense Remote x Openclaw

To illustrate Lovense 's development strategy, let's explore some expected real-life scenarios seamlessly integrated with user experiences:

Smart Travel Assistant for Enhanced Trip Experiences

Couple users planning a long-distance trip can rely on the Lovense Remote App , integrated with OpenClaw, as their intelligent assistant. The app automatically generates a suitable itinerary and handles flight and hotel bookings. Based on user and partner preferences, the Lovense Remote also selects and orders the most fitting toys, thereby enhancing the travel experience.

Before the trip, the Lovense Remote App sends regular reminders for packing and updates on weather forecasts, alongside confirmations for flight check-ins and hotel stays as departure approaches. During the journey, the app's Speed Mode can automatically adjust the vibration patterns and intensities of Lovense wearable toys based on the aircraft's speed. Additionally, users can use voice commands to have the app suggest nearby restaurants and activities. Throughout the trip, the Lovense Remote dynamically controls the toys based on the user's mood and surroundings, amplifying the enjoyment of travel. This entire experience exemplifies how the Lovense Remote App , as a super AI agent, enhances travel efficiency through automation, ensuring that each step of the journey is filled with convenience and little surprises.

Smart Date Assistant Elevating Romantic Experiences

Users wishing to share a romantic date with their long-distance partner can leverage the Lovense Remote App , integrated with OpenClaw, to bridge the gap. Upon users' authorization, AI agent automatically analyzes the user's calendar, suggesting and confirming specific dates while notifying the partner of available times to ensure participation.

Before the date, the Lovense Remote proactively recommends romantic films/music suitable for remote viewing and DIY dinner recipes, providing a checklist of ingredients to enrich the shared preparation experience. During the date, users can simply say "activate romantic mode" to the Lovense Remote App , then AI agent will automatically dim the lights, play soft music, and switch to a movie channel, relaying identical commands to the partner to synchronize their smart home setup. Meanwhile, Lovense toys vibrate in rhythm with the music via the Music Sync feature, creating an immersive experience as if the users were right there.

Through this intelligent assistant, users not only enjoy a romantic date but also deepen their emotional connection through technology, making long-distance interactions more enjoyable and surprising.

Open-Source AI Agent Skill for Lovense Toy Control

Beyond end-user scenarios, Lovense is also extending its AI-agent integration toward developer-facing tooling. The company has developed what it describes as the first large-model AI agent skill in the open-world ecosystem designed specifically for controlling intimate devices. The skill has been made available as an open-source project on GitLab, enabling agent-coding tools to invoke standardized commands and build web-based experiences that can connect with and control Lovense devices via Bluetooth.

By open-sourcing this capability, Lovense is effectively lowering the barrier for developers and third-party builders to prototype new interactive applications—ranging from AI-driven automation flows to customized control interfaces—while keeping device control encapsulated in a reusable "skill" layer. This approach aligns with the broader shift from single-function AI experiences to modular, composable agent ecosystems where capabilities are packaged as callable tools.

Reference: https://github.com/lovense/lovense-agent-skills

Early Adoption of MCP Highlights Long-Term AI Integration Strategy

Lovense's integration trajectory also reflects an early focus on emerging agent interoperability standards. Since last year, Lovense has been recognized as the first company in the intimacy industry to support the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a protocol increasingly used to connect AI models/agents with external tools and services in a consistent way. In the months following this adoption, third-party developers have begun experimenting with Lovense's MCP integration, signaling growing community interest as MCP gains traction across the AI ecosystem.

As AI agents become more prevalent, protocol-level connectivity is expected to play a key role in enabling safe, scalable, and cross-platform tool access. Lovense's early move into MCP is therefore viewed as a forward-looking step in building a more open integration surface—positioning its products to be compatible with the expanding set of agent frameworks and automation stacks adopting the same interface standard.

Reference: https://github.com/shadenraze/lovense-claude-mcp

In this integration with OpenClaw, Lovense harnesses its powerful self-iterative capabilities to support users in various aspects of life while simultaneously enhancing emotional interactions. Such innovations will enable couples to seamlessly overcome the barriers of distance, ensuring that every moment is filled with anticipation and passion, truly defining the future of smart intimacy technology.

SOURCE Lovense