Love's strengthens one-stop shop experience for RVers with new mechanical, oil and lube services

Key partnership with Spartan RV Chassis supports warranty work

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Love's Travel Stops is helping RV customers stay road ready this summer by introducing light mechanical work and oil and lube services at select Love's Truck Care locations, building on its recent addition of RV tires and batteries. The company is also excited to announce a partnership with Spartan RV Chassis to provide warranty work for Spartan RVs.

Love's announces light mechanical, oil and lube services for RVers.

"The nationwide reach of Love's Truck Care locations gives RV drivers easy access to fast service with no appointment required," said Eric Daniels, vice president of truck care for Love's. "This summer, RVers can find more value than ever at Love's, including comprehensive maintenance services, convenient overnight stays at Love's RV Stops, a variety of food options, dog parks and savings on fuel through Love's Rewards."

Oil and lube services are now available at 275 locations, while nearly all 431 Love's Truck Care locations nationwide offer light mechanical work, including:

Brake systems

Select batteries and tires

Electrical systems

Suspension systems

Exhaust systems

Love's is also adding RV warranty services through a new partnership with Spartan RV Chassis, a Aebi Schmidt Group brand and a leading manufacturer of premium Class A motorhomes. Through the agreement, Love's Truck Care locations will offer Spartan motorhome owners comprehensive maintenance packages, chassis inspections, lube service, and wheel alignment - all performed to Spartan's exact specifications.

"Spartan owners invest in the best chassis on the road and they deserve a service they can count on," said Douglas Searles, vice president and general manager of Motorhome & Builtmore, a unit of the Aebi Schmidt Group. "Partnering with Love's means our customers can pull into a trusted location across the country any time and know their chassis will be cared for the right way."

In addition to RV maintenance solutions, Love's operates a growing network of more than 130 RV Stops nationwide, featuring amenities such as Wi-Fi, electric and water hookups, RV dump stations, and - at select locations - additional offerings such as sport courts, fire pits and grills. Love's is the only travel stop network that allows RVers to book, pay for and turn on amenities on their phones through the Love's Rewards App.

With Love's Rewards, customers can save 10 cents on every gallon of gasoline, up to 25 cents on every gallon of auto diesel and earn points on purchases of fuel and in-store items. It's free to sign up and customers are not limited to the number of gallons or times they can use the discount, which is unique to Love's. Now through Sept. 30, customers can also earn 100 bonus points with their first in-store scan and take advantage of additional savings in the Love's Rewards App, including:

Love Your Mondays: Receive a free food or drink item every Monday

Love's Drink Club: Every fifth fountain drink or coffee is free

Mobile Deals: Access discounts on today's most popular food, snack and drink options

To find a location and service, customers can visit loves.com or download the Love's Rewards App and choose the service filter needed.

About Love's

Love's has been fueling customers' journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and-operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 677 locations in 42 states. Love's continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love's serves and maintaining an inclusive workplace are hallmarks of the company's award-winning culture. To find out more about Love's, follow us on social or apply for a job, click here.

SOURCE Love's Travel Stops