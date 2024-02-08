Lovesac and KidSuper Announce Multi-Season Partnership Merging Vibrant Street Style and Luxury Home Furnishings

The announcement of the partnership coincides with the highly anticipated grand opening of the KidSuper Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, a space dedicated to global creators in search of inspiration and collaboration. To celebrate the studio launch, Lovesac has produced a limited edition SuperSac printed with an exclusive KidSuper motif for gifting. As a partner in the grand opening event during New York Fashion Week, Lovesac is committed to disrupting the traditional furniture category and definitions of comfort with KidSuper's history of pushing boundaries within the fashion realm. Looking ahead, Lovesac and KidSuper will be bringing a brand-new product collection to life in Fall-Winter 2024.

"Our partnership with KidSuper is a testament to our core brand ethos and the narrative behind last year's successful 25th Anniversary campaign – Rewriting the Rules of Comfort. Challenging traditional definitions of comfort and home style is what has set the Lovesac brand apart since its inception," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder & CEO. "KidSuper's bold designs align perfectly with our unconventional approach to home furniture and together we are creating something truly unique in the market - a blend of fashion-forward design and unparalleled comfort that speaks to the modern consumer."

A force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, KidSuper has captivated audiences with its bold and eclectic designs, appearing on the backs of notable celebrities and top tier influencers. Colm Dillane has carved out a niche for the brand by seamlessly blending streetwear with high fashion, creating a distinct aesthetic that resonates with trendsetters and industry tastemakers.

"Working with Lovesac allows us to bring our imaginative and bold style into new realms," said Colm Dillane, the visionary behind KidSuper. "Our collaboration is a fusion of art, comfort, and fashion, and like Lovesac, we believe that creativity knows no bounds. We look forward to kicking off our partnership and crafting experiences for consumers that resonate at the intersection of home design and fashion."

Following successful Lovesac collaborations with fashion and streetwear brands including Anti Social Social Club, alice + olivia, and Jeremy Scott, Lovesac is continuing to expand its creative footprint in the fashion space. The partnership with KidSuper and Colm Dillane represents the brand's dedication to further integrate the two worlds in disruptive ways, providing consumers with an unparalleled fusion of comfort and style.

For more information on the Lovesac and KidSuper partnership, visit www.lovesac.com/lovesac-and-kidsuper-studios.

About KidSuper

KidSuper was created by Colm Dillane. Although KidSuper is best known as artist and designer, Colm Dillane's clothing label, he prefers to brand all of his creative ventures under this moniker. KidSuper is a creative collective that designs and makes clothes; paints and does art shows; records music; and makes films and music videos, all out of KidSuper's Brooklyn space.

KidSuper is a platform for Colm's abounding creativity, and its success has made the artist and designer an unexpected reference in American fashion. Dillane firmly believes that enthusiasm is contagious, and that whatever you do, giving it the utmost enthusiasm will capture people's heart. "When you are little, you believe you can do anything and that everything is possible – you're young and you're free. KidSuper lives by that philosophy."

Colm Dillane/KidSuper won the 2021 special Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the prestigious LVMH Prize and the 2022 CDFA /Vogue Fashion Fund, was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Award, then the following year nominated for the 2023 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year Award. He was invited to guest design the Louis Vuitton Homme Fall/Winter 2023 Collection and entered the BoF500 list in 2023.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 6th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

