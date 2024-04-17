Lovesac Announces Mother's Day Nomination Program

Built on a foundation of community and comfort, Lovesac products aim to bring family and friends together through extraordinary experiences at home. The Mother's Day Nomination program shifts the spotlight to the mother figures in our lives that support us throughout all stages of life.

"At Lovesac, we recognize that mothers play an invaluable role in shaping our futures," said Shawn Nelson, Founder and CEO of Lovesac. "This Mother's Day, we are excited to give back and shine a light on these incredible mother figures through our Nomination Program. It's our way of saying thank you and celebrating the extraordinary impact they have on our lives."

Now through May 12, 2024, Lovesac customers and community members are invited to nominate a mother figure in their life by visiting Lovesac.com and filling out a nomination form. Once nominated and upon acceptance, five entrants will be selected to receive a free Lovesac Footsac Blanket and a personalized note from their nominator, as a token of appreciation for their support and guidance.

For additional information on Lovesac, visit Lovesac.com, and to find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the Showroom Locator.

