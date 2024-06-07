LOVESAC INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Lovesac Company - LOVE

NEW ORLEANS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into The Lovesac Company (NasdaqGM: LOVE).

On August 16, 2023, the Company disclosed that its "financial statements for fiscal year 2023 included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, management's report on internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023, the associated audit report and report on internal control over financial reporting of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP . . . , and the Company's condensed financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2023, should no longer be relied upon," citing to numerous issues including that, "[i]n June 2023, the Audit Committee (the 'Audit Committee') of the Board of Directors of [Lovesac] . . . commenced an internal investigation related to the recording of last mile shipping expenses, resulting from the discovery of a recorded journal entry in the quarter ended April 30, 2023 to capitalize $2.2 million of shipping expenses that related to the fiscal year ended January 29, 2023."

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Lovesac's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Lovesac shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit us at https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-love/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC