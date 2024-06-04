Lovesac Wins Record Awards at the 45th Annual Tellys for its Celebrity Infused 'Rewriting the Rules of Comfort' Campaign

The 25th Anniversary campaign celebrated the past, present and future innovation Lovesac prides itself on, featuring four integral celebrity partners. Tapping into how Total Comfort is something truly individual and adaptable, real Lovesac customers Travis Barker, Brandy, Shaun White and Haley Lu Richardson, each demonstrated how they Rewrite the Rules of Comfort by incorporating Lovesac product and brand ethos into their coveted spaces in unique ways. For 25 years, Lovesac has been disrupting the furniture category, and the 'Rewriting the Rules of Comfort™' campaign showcased product benefits in unexpected ways that captivated target audiences and resulted in unprecedented product sales.

"I'm excited to see our campaign and the phenomenal creativity and effort behind it recognized by the Telly Awards this year," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. "We hear from our customers all the time about how Lovesac products have changed what comfort means at home with family and friends. This campaign was all about sharing some of those great stories."

Silver Telly Winner in Branded Content - Commercials

in Branded Content - Commercials Gold Telly Winner in Branded Content - Promotional

in Branded Content - Promotional Silver Telly Winner in Branded Content - Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity & Influencer)

in Branded Content - Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity & Influencer) Silver Telly Winner in Online Commercials - Branding

in Online Commercials - Branding Gold Telly Winner in Online Commercials - Promotional

in Online Commercials - Promotional Gold Telly Winner in Online Commercials - Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity or Influencer)

in Online Commercials - Brand Collaboration (Use of Creator, Celebrity or Influencer) Silver Telly Winner in Online Commercials - Products & Services

in Online Commercials - Products & Services Bronze Telly Winner in Online Commercials - Social Media

"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

This was a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council which includes Nathalie Van Sasse Van Ysselt, VP of Design and Creative Services, MSG Sphere Studios; Barry Christie, Global Creative Lead, Meta Creative Shop; Farihah Zaman, Director, member of Brown Girl Doc Mafia; Aiden Darné, VP, Global Studio Lead Shutterstock; and Malinda Wink, Executive Director Minderoo Pictures.

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners . To learn more about Lovesac, visit www.lovesac.com.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers including Best Buy. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, and TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Contact Lovesac:

Nate Zubal, PR & Project Specialist

Nate@lovesac.com

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council —an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD- Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.

More information can be found at the Telly Awards Press Center: https://tlly.co/press

SOURCE The Lovesac Company