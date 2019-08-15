Low-Carbon, Neste My Renewable Diesel™ Now Available In Oregon

"Neste MY is a drop-in fuel, meaning no engine or infrastructure modifications are needed to make the switch," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales for Neste. "Oregon lawmakers are actively looking for solutions to address carbon emissions. Switching from fossil diesel to Neste MY is all it takes to quickly start fulfilling that goal while also increasing the performance of Oregon's hard working fleets."

Neste MY Renewable Diesel is produced from 100 percent renewable and sustainable raw materials that cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent, compared to fossil diesel. Since launching in California in 2017, Neste estimates that Neste MY Renewable Diesel has reduced CO2 emissions in the state by over 2.8 million metric tons.

"McCall Companies is proud to be the first distributor of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in the Northwest," said Kevin Jones, CEO of McCall Companies. "McCall has been safely and reliably distributing fuels to our customers for more than eighty years. This partnership represents our commitment to Oregon's role in a greener future while providing products that meet our customers' requirements."

"While other renewable diesel has been available in Oregon, it has been in very limited supply and mostly through blends," Baines said. "Our exclusive partnership ensures that high-quality Neste MY will be available through a secure supply and ensure the integrity of the fuel. We carefully selected McCall to be an exclusive distributor of Neste MY for their commitment to maintaining our supply chain integrity."

For more information on Neste MY, and to learn how your fleet can make the switch, visit NesteMY.com or find a distributor .

About Neste Corporation

Neste Corporation (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. Our wide range of renewable products enable our customers to reduce climate emissions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, introducing renewable solutions also to the aviation and plastics industries. We are also a technologically advanced refiner of high-quality oil products. We want to be a reliable partner with widely valued expertise, research, and sustainable operations. In 2018, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 14.9 billion. In 2019, Neste placed third on the Global 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the world. Read more at NesteMY.com .

About McCall Companies

McCall is the leading distributor of asphalt, renewable fuels, and other energy products that power the Northwest economy. For over eighty years, the McCall family has been providing the Northwest with essential goods that keep roads safe, cars fueled and homes warm. Through a culture of continuous improvement, McCall has adapted their business to include three segments: Terminal Services, Renewable Fuels, and Asphalt Products. Looking to the future McCall is committed to safely distributing products that will lead to a greener future while supporting the community where it works.

Contact: Helen Deian

helen.deian@neste.com

713-870-5217

SOURCE Neste

Related Links

http://www.nestemy.com

