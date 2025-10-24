Low-Code Development Platform Market Worth $67Bn by 2030 & growing at over 20% CAGR as AI & Cloud Adoption Keep Rising: Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the low-code development platform market is valued at USD 26.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.61%. As organizations increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, low-code tools are becoming essential for modernizing legacy systems, enabling API-driven ecosystems, and improving operational agility. The report highlights that the market is further driven by the adoption of AI-powered automation, composable architectures, and citizen development initiatives, which help reduce IT backlogs and enhance enterprise-wide productivity.

Growth is further driven by the increasing demand for faster digital transformation and the shortage of skilled developers. Low-code platforms empower both technical and non-technical users to design, test, and deploy applications with minimal manual coding, significantly reducing development time and accelerating delivery.

Key Technology Shifts Driving the Low-code Development Platform Industry

Regulatory Push Accelerating Low-Code Adoption in Financial Services

Strict regulations in Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions are compelling banks and insurers to adopt low-code platforms. These platforms help financial institutions comply with data access, audit trail, and reporting requirements while supporting agile, modular architectures needed to respond quickly to changing regulations.

Government-Driven Legacy Modernization via Low-Code Procurement

U.S. federal agencies are replacing outdated COBOL systems with low-code platform through streamlined procurement agreements. This approach is becoming a standard for rapid modernization in the public sector, with compliance certifications granting vendors privileged access to growing government contracts

Generative AI Integration Slashing Development Times

Low-code platform increasingly embed generative AI capabilities to automate coding tasks like model generation and testing. This integration significantly speeds up development cycles, attracts a broader range of users, and reinforces the rapid expansion of the low-code market.

Segmentation of Low-code Development Platform Market

By Component

Platform

Services

By Application Type

Web-Based

Mobile-Based

Desktop / Server-Based

API-Centric & Micro-Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Information Technology and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others (Transportation, Real Estate)

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, and the Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Low-code Development Platform Market Trends by Geography

North America continues to lead adoption, with government initiatives and a strong venture ecosystem driving modernization projects and innovation in low-code solutions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging rapidly, supported by regulatory encouragement, digital transformation programs, and the integration of low-code in enterprise and public-sector workflows.

In Europe, evolving compliance requirements and policy frameworks are pushing organizations to accelerate automation and low-code adoption, while businesses experiment with innovative applications across industries.

For a full breakdown of low-code development platform market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/low-code-development-platform-market?utm_source=prnewswire

