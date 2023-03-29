Low-Code Test Automation Leader Mabl Welcomes Anthony Palladino As Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran technology executive will lead global growth initiatives as enterprises embrace automation to deliver better customer experiences at the speed of DevOps.

BOSTON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mabl , the SaaS leader in intelligent test automation, announced today that veteran technology executive Anthony Palladino has joined their leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to co-founder Izzy Azeri. Anthony is spearheading mabl's global go-to-market strategy as the company enters its next phase of growth and innovation.

Anthony brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise technology to mabl's executive team. He spent five years at Splunk from pre-IPO through $1 billion in revenue as the leader of their Americas Field Organization. As Chief Revenue Officer at Aisera, the industry's first AI Service Management solution, he helped define the company's product market fit, built and ramped their customer-facing functions, and increased revenue eightfold. Prior to Aisera, Anthony was the Senior Vice President at CloudBees overseeing global field operations. In just over three years, CloudBees quadrupled its revenue. A holistic growth leader with experience in building customer-facing organizations, go-to-market strategies, and diverse partner networks, Anthony will drive adoption of mabl's low-code intelligent test automation worldwide.

"Mabl has been built on the quality of our product and our dedication to our customers, which include dozens of the Fortune Global 2000," says mabl co-founder Izzy Azeri. "Anthony's exceptional track record in building and leading customer-focused teams matches mabl's commitment to our users. His experience across cloud, DevOps, AI, and automation will enable our team to support enterprises navigating digital transformation and a digital-first world."

Mabl is introducing its CRO at a critical time in automation adoption and DevOps maturation. After raising a $40M Series C funding round in late 2021, the low-code test automation platform has joined Google Cloud Marketplace, doubled headcount, and enhanced their test automation platform with low-code API testing, Salesforce testing, and automated accessibility testing. The company has also strengthened their commitment to the software testing community through mabl Certification programs offered through mabl University in both English and Japanese with over 200 certified professionals within the first 100 days of launch.

"Mabl is primed to capitalize on demand for high-value automation that makes it easier for companies to deliver quality software to their customers," says Anthony. "Mabl has an amazing ROI, and one of the most compelling value propositions today as it reduces operational costs and improves customer experience. I couldn't be more excited to join this award-winning team as we enable enterprises to meet the needs of digital natives as employees and consumers."

With 80% of CIOs reporting that they plan to invest more in the customer experience this year and pipeline automation proving to be a key factor in accelerating deployment frequency and improving the customer experience, mabl is poised for a strong 2023. Anthony's arrival on the leadership team is another testament to the potential for low-code intelligent testing.

"Anthony's experience and expertise is a testament to the momentum mabl continues to accumulate." said Murat Bicer, general partner at CRV . "I look forward to working with Anthony as we continue to grow the business and bring low-code test automation to more quality leaders."

About mabl

mabl is the enterprise SaaS leader of intelligent, low-code test automation that empowers high-velocity software teams to embed automated end-to-end tests into the entire development lifecycle. mabl customers benefit from a unified platform for easily creating, executing, and maintaining reliable browser, API and mobile web tests that result in faster delivery of high-quality, business critical applications. That's why customer-centric brands like Charles Schwab, jetBlue, Dollar Shave Club, Stack Overflow, and many others rely on mabl to create the digital experiences their customers demand. Learn more at https://www.mabl.com ; follow @mablhq on Twitter and @mabl on LinkedIn.

PR Contact:

Bridget Hughes

[email protected]

(203) 502-3417

SOURCE MABL, Inc.