Low-Cost Carrier Market size is set to grow by USD 299.84 bn from 2024-2028, increase in air passenger traffic boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global low-cost carrier market size is estimated to grow by USD 299.84 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 15.34% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Market 2024-2028

Low-Cost Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 299.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Key companies profiled Air Arabia PJSC, Air Canada, Capital A Berhad, Cebu Pacific, easyJet plc, Fly LEVEL SL, FLYPOP Ltd., Frontier Group Holdings Inc., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., JetBlue Airways Corp., Lion Air, Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, Qantas Airways Ltd., Ryanair Holdings plc, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Southwest Airlines Co., SpiceJet Ltd., Spirit Airlines Inc., Vueling Airlines SA, and WestJet Encore Ltd.

Segment Overview

This low-cost carrier market report extensively covers market segmentation by Service (Passenger service, Cargo service) Type (Narrow body, Wide body) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Service

The Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing number of air passengers, which reached 5 billion in 2022, a 4% increase from the previous year. This trend is expected to continue, with passenger numbers projected to double in the next 15 years, particularly in the APAC region. To meet the demand, major aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are revamping production facilities and LCCs are modernizing their fleets. Turnaround times at the ground are crucial for revenue generation, making efficiency and reduced downtime essential. Maintenance providers play a vital role in ensuring fleet readiness. Air passenger travel, with its reduced fares and various classes, has been deregulated, leading to intense competition. Secondary revenue streams, such as inflight food, entertainment, and checked baggage, contribute significantly to profit margins. Technical advancements, including ticketless travel and internet-based delivery, further enhance the LCC experience. Fleet expansion continues, with Boeing B737 and Airbus A320 being popular choices for carriers and airlines. Indigo and other LCCs cater to consumers with diverse services, including pre-sale seats and in-flight snacks. Business travelers also benefit from LCCs' offerings, making this an exciting and dynamic market.

Geography Overview

The Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) market in APAC is experiencing robust growth due to increased air passenger travel and the expansion of middle-class households. This growth is driving turnaround times at ground level, leading to revenue generation for carriers. Deregulation and efficiency have enabled LCCs to offer reduced fares and various services, including discounts on inflight food, entertainment, and business traveler options. Maintenance providers play a crucial role in minimizing downtime, ensuring fleet expansion and technical advancements. LCCs, such as IndiGo, are capitalizing on secondary revenue streams through ticketless travel, internet-based delivery, and checked baggage fees. Intense competition among LCCs, airlines, and consumers drives profit margins. LCC fleets primarily consist of Boeing B737 and Airbus A320 aircraft, with pre-sale seats and in-flight snacks adding to revenue generation. The Center for Aviation reports that LCC services continue to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the demands of passengers.

Key players include airline industries, airports, and LCCs like Airbus A321, Boeing B737, and Airbus A320, focusing on operational responsiveness and expansion in the low-cost airline market.

Low-cost carriers (LCCs) face challenges in the aviation industry due to fluctuating raw material prices for aircraft and increasing labor costs in manufacturing countries. LCCs focus on efficiency, discounts, and secondary revenue streams like inflight snacks and entertainment to offset these costs. Intense competition, deregulation, and fleet expansion also influence the market. Key players include Indigo, Boeing B737, and Airbus A320.

Market Research Overview

The Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) market is a significant segment in the aviation industry, characterized by its use of innovative business models, such as cost leadership and point-to-point services. LCCs, like LCCs, offer lower fares than traditional carriers, making air travel more accessible to a larger population. The business model of LCCs, such as (Low-Cost Carriers), relies on ancillary revenue streams, including fees for checked baggage, seat selection, and in-flight meals. The success of LCCs, like (Costomers United), (Routes), and (Airline Industry), can be attributed to their ability to offer competitive prices while maintaining efficient operations. However, the LCC market faces challenges, including increasing competition, rising fuel prices, and the need to maintain regulatory compliance. Despite these challenges, LCCs continue to expand their networks and offer new routes, such as (Destinations) and (New Routes), to meet the growing demand for affordable air travel.

