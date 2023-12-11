Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023, By Product Type (LDL-C; LDL-P; LDL-B) , By Component, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel and By End User

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low-Density Lipoprotein Test Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-density lipoprotein test market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2022 to $8.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14%. The low-density lipoprotein test market is expected to reach $9.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.91%.

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the low-density lipoprotein test market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases refer to a type of condition that affects the heart or blood vessels. The LDL test is used to treat cardiovascular diseases by directly measuring low-density lipoprotein levels in the heart. For instance, in October 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US-based national public health agency, heart disease is the top cause of mortality in the United States for both genders and members of the majority of racial and ethnic groups. Heart disease claimed almost 697,000 people in the United States in 2020, accounting for one in every five deaths. In 2020, the most common type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, killed 382,820 people. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the growth of the low-density lipoprotein test market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the low-density lipoprotein test markets. Major companies operating in the low-density lipoprotein test market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation, launched Leqvio (Inclisiran), a first-in-class siRNA (small interfering RNA therapy) to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. This medication provides effective and sustained reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Leqvio is the first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) medication for lowering LDL-C (bad cholesterol) that has received FDA approval, requiring just two maintenance doses per year. For some patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy, Leqvio offers an effective and long-lasting LDL-C decrease of up to 52% in comparison to placebo. Leqvio is a ground-breaking method to reduce LDL-C that also opens up new opportunities for how healthcare systems can affect cardiovascular disease.

The low-density lipoprotein test market includes revenues earned by entities by measuring very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) testing and ultra low-density lipoprotein (ULDL) testing services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

By Product Type: LDL-C; LDL-P; LDL-B; Other Products

By Component: Kits; Reagents; Devices; Other Components

By Disease Type: Diabetes; Stroke; Atherosclerosis; Obesity; Dyslipidaemia; Carotid Artery Disease; Peripheral Arterial Disease; Angina; Other Disease Types

By Distribution Channel: Direct Tenders; Retail

By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Care; Research Laboratory; Other End Users

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

