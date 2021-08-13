Low Intensity Sweeteners Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Low Intensity Sweeteners Market by Type (Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol, D-Tagatose, Erythritol, Mannitol, Allulose), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, & RoW)- Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding health and wellness is driving the demand for low intensity sweeteners.

The sorbitol segment accounted for the largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market

Based on type, sorbitol segment dominated the low intensity sweeteners market. Sorbitol is primarily used as a sweetener, humectant, flavoring agent, and diuretic dehydrating agent for various applications such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care products.

The food segment accounts for the largest market share in the low intensity sweeteners market

Based on application, the food segment is the largest segment in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the number of functional and organoleptic properties exhibited by low intensity sweeteners, which make them ideal for the use in most food applications.

The bakery products segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period

By food applications, the low intensity sweeteners market is segmented into confectioneries, bakery products, dairy & frozen desserts and other food applications. The demand for low intensity sweeteners in bakery products is rising. Low intensity sweeteners act as a substitute for sucrose in bakery products as they impart sweetness, increase the shelf-life, and act as bulking agents.

The liquid segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the low intensity sweeteners market during the forecast period

By form, the low intensity sweeteners market is segmented into dry and liquid. Liquid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall low intensity sweeteners market. The liquid segment is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecasted period, as they are cost-effective and require less processing cost and time in comparison with powder/crystal low intensity sweeteners.

The North America region is the largest region in the low intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period

North America is the largest region in the global low intensity sweeteners market in the forecast period. The presence of major low intensity sweeteners manufacturers such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), and Whole Earth Brands (US), further drives the market.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Anderson Advanced Ingredients (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Whole Earth Brands (US), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), Samyang Corporation (South Korea), Daesang Corporation (South Korea), Van Wankum Ingredients (Netherlands), Hylen Co., Ltd (China), Sweeteners Plus (US), Fooding Group Limited (China), Savanna Ingredients (Germany), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Apura Ingredients (US), Shandong Saigo Group Corporation (China), Icon Foods (US), and Bonumose Inc. (US).

