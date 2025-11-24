Sodium Benzoate Market worth $372.3 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sodium Benzoate Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharma, Cosmetics, Home Care) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 304.9 million in 2025 to USD 372.3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Key drivers of the market include the rising demand for food and beverage preservatives, the expanding use of sodium benzoate in pharmaceuticals, and the growing demand for cosmetics and home care products.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sodium Benzoate Market"

52 – Tables

35 – Figures

109 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=188145746

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to dominate the global sodium benzoate market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for processed, packaged, and convenience foods worldwide. Sodium benzoate is widely used as a preservative in food and beverage products, including soft drinks, fruit juices, sauces, pickles, and baked goods. It effectively inhibits the growth of bacteria, yeast, and fungi, thereby extending shelf life and maintaining product quality. The growing consumption of ready-to-drink beverages and long-lasting food products, particularly in urban areas and emerging economies, has further accelerated its adoption. Moreover, the beverage industry's expansion, coupled with the rising preference for low-sugar and natural formulations, continues to create new opportunities for sodium benzoate manufacturers. Regulatory approvals from organizations such as the US FDA, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and Codex Alimentarius for its safe use in foods have strengthened market confidence. As consumer lifestyles evolve and food preservation needs increase, the food & beverages segment is expected to remain the largest and most influential driver of growth in the global sodium benzoate market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=188145746

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global sodium benzoate market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to dominate the global sodium benzoate market throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding food processing activities, and strong growth in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics sectors. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key contributors, with increasing population, changing dietary habits, and increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods fueling the use of sodium benzoate as a preservative. The region's robust pharmaceutical manufacturing base further supports demand, as sodium benzoate is utilized in various formulations for its stabilizing and antimicrobial properties. Additionally, the booming personal care & cosmetics industry in the Asia Pacific, driven by growing disposable incomes and heightened awareness of product safety, continues to promote the use of sodium benzoate as a safe preservative alternative to parabens. Favorable government initiatives supporting food safety and industrial growth, along with the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, enhance the region's competitive advantage in production and consumption. As a result, the Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in the global sodium benzoate market, supported by strong domestic demand and increasing export opportunities.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=188145746

The leading players in this market include LANXESS (Germany), Wuhan Youji Holdings Ltd. (China), Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Eastman Chemical Company (US), and Tengzhou Tenglong Food Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China).

Get access to the latest updates on Sodium Benzoate Companies and Sodium Benzoate Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Flexible Packaging Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Rare Earth Magnets Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Medical Device Plastics Market- Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets