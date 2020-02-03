Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Anticipated to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2024 - Key Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LSEV market is expected to reach an estimated $11.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of low speed electric vehicle market looks promising with opportunities in the electric golf carts, personal utility vehicles, light speed off road, and low speed heavy duty vehicles. The major drivers for this market are stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of low cost lithium ion batteries, adoption of 3D printing technology for LSEV manufacturing, and increasing use of LSEVs as personal transportation vehicles in countries like United States.



The study includes the LSEV market size and forecast for the LSEV market through 2024, segmented by product type, voltage, and the region.



The analyst forecasts that 48 Volt powered LSEV will remain the largest segment as it provides optimal power to price ratio. The analyst predicts that 72 Volt powered LSEV is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand for high performance LSEVs.



Within the LSEV market, golf cart will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in the popularity of golf sports and development of new golf courses across the globe.



The APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to reduce carbon emission and increasing traffic congestion.



Some of the LSEV companies profiled in this report include Polaris Industries Inc., LIGIER Group, Renault Group, Yogomo Motors Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., Shifeng Group Co. and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the LSEV market by voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, 60v, and 72V), product type (personal utility vehicles, golf carts, low speed heavy duty, and low speed off road), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting LSEV market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the LSEV market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the LSEV market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this LSEV market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the LSEV market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the LSEV market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this LSEV market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this LSEV area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of LSEV market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this LSEV market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. LSEV Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: LSEV Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: LSEV Market by Voltage

3.3.1: 48V

3.3.2: 36V

3.3.3: 24V

3.3.4: 60V

3.3.5: 72V

3.4: LSEV Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Personal Utility Vehicles

3.4.2: Golf Carts

3.4.3: Low Speed Heavy Duty

3.4.4: Low Speed Off Road



4. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: LSEV Market by Region

4.2: North American LSEV Market

4.2.1: North American LSEV Market by Voltage

4.2.2: North American LSEV Market by Product Type

4.2.3: The United States LSEV Market

4.2.4: Mexican LSEV Market

4.2.5: Canadian LSEV Market

4.3: European LSEV Market

4.4. APAC LSEV Market

4.5: RoW LSEV Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the LSEV Market by Voltage

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the LSEV Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the LSEV Market by Region

6.2 Emerging Trends in the LSEV Market

6.3 Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the LSEV Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the LSEV Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Polaris Industries Inc.

7.2: LIGIER Group

7.3: Renault Group

7.4: Yogomo Motors Co. Ltd.

7.5: Textron Inc.

7.6: Shifeng Group Co. Ltd.

