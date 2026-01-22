Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market worth $2.52 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.80 billion in 2025 to USD 2.52 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

One of the factors driving the market is the growth of EV charging infrastructure and, more notably, the DC fast-charging network. These DC chargers require robust and reliable DC protection devices to safely handle high current flow, avoid short circuits, and prevent user and equipment harm. With governments and private players investing heavily in public and commercial EV charging stations, the demand is growing for DC-rated circuit breakers with fast interruption capability. This trend is very strong in urban mobility projects, highways, and commercial fleets, which are directly boosting the adoption of low-voltage DC circuit breakers.

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 1.80 billion

USD 1.80 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.52 billion

USD 2.52 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.0%

By breaking mechanism, the hybrid segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR.

Hybrid breakers are expected to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to their ability to combine the advantages of both mechanical and solid-state technologies. These breakers utilize power electronics for ultra-fast fault interruption, while using mechanical contacts under normal conditions, to offer reduced conduction losses and improvements in energy efficiency. With the increasing demand for faster fault isolation and higher system reliability for DC applications in EV charging stations, BESS, and data centers, hybrid breakers have started to score leading points. Their capability of handling high fault currents, minimizing arc formation, and extending equipment lifespan makes it an appropriate choice for modern DC networks. Furthermore, ongoing cost reductions in power semiconductor devices and the increasing standardization of hybrid protection solutions drive wider adoption across commercial and industrial DC installations.

Solar PV plants are expected to dominate the end-user market during the forecast period.

The market for end users is dominated by solar photovoltaic installations during the forecast period, owing to the intrinsic DC nature of solar power generation. Solar photovoltaic panels operated on a large scale and rooftop PV installations require complex DC-side protection for panels, strings, combiner boxes, inverters, and energy storage interfaces. The increasing drive by governments, incentives offered, decarbonization goals, and falling solar module prices accelerate solar capacity additions across countries. As PV systems increasingly operate at higher DC voltages up to 1,500 V DC to improve efficiency and cut losses, demand has been increasing for reliable and standards-compliant LV DC circuit breakers. In addition, the increasing integration of solar PV with battery storage systems and DC microgrids further strengthens the need for robust DC protection, reinforcing solar PV plants as the largest end-use segment.

North America is expected to be the second-largest region during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to become the second-largest market due to strong investments in EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy, and data centers. The exponential growth of fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicles increases demand for DC protection devices, which can operate under high current and with multiple switching operations. Furthermore, the fast growth of the hyperscale data center market in the region due to ever-increasing workloads from cloud computing and AI accelerates the adoption of DC power architecture for efficiency. Utility-scale and distributed solar PV installations remain key drivers across both the US and Canada, creating an overall positive impact on LV DC circuit breaker demand

Top Companies in Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Industry:

ABB

ABB is a key market player in the low-voltage DC circuit breaker market. The company's primary strategy is centered on strengthening its Electrification and Automation businesses, following the divestment of its Power Grids division, allowing a sharper focus on energy-efficient, safe, and sustainable electrical solutions. ABB emphasizes innovation-led growth through continuous investment in R&D to support emerging applications such as solar PV, battery energy storage systems, EV charging infrastructure, LVDC microgrids, and data center DC architectures. ABB's core competencies lie in its deep engineering expertise, broad low-voltage product portfolio, and strong capabilities in DC power protection technologies. Its offerings include DC-rated MCCBs, MCBs, disconnectors, load break switches, and solar-specific DC protection devices, designed to meet stringent global safety and performance standards. The company benefits from strong brand recognition, technological leadership in DC fault protection, and application-specific customization. In terms of major activities, ABB has historically expanded through strategic acquisitions and portfolio optimization, while maintaining partnerships with utilities, industrial players, and infrastructure developers.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric represents a key player in the low-voltage DC circuit breaker market, driven by a strategy centered on electrification, decarbonization, and digitalization of energy systems. The company strategically aligns its LV DC protection offerings with high-growth applications such as renewable energy, EV charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, data centers, and smart buildings, enabling it to capitalize on the global transition toward DC power architectures. Its emphasis on compliance with international standards (IEC and UL) and integration of digital monitoring and energy management platforms strengthens its competitive positioning. The company's core competencies lie in its deep expertise in low-voltage power distribution, automation, and digital energy management. Schneider Electric's Acti9 and Compact product platforms demonstrate strong engineering capabilities in modular DC protection, reliability, and system integration. These strengths are reinforced by continuous R&D investments focused on intelligent, connected, and software-enabled protection solutions.

