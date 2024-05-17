Lowcountry Graduate Center Supervisory Council To Be Held on May 28

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A meeting of the Supervisory Council for the Lowcountry Graduate Center will be held on Tuesday, May 28h at 1:00 pm EST, virtually via Zoom Webinar. Access the meeting online at: https://cofc.zoom.us/j/98659520459?pwd=OVhKT1k2ZEo3aWZBS0c4QXZzM01mZz09

To access via phone, call 1 (312) 626-6799. Webinar ID# 986 5952 0459, Passcode: 937683. One tap mobile +15074734847, 98659520459# US. Technical assistance line: (843)637-9041. The meeting will be recorded.

Public Participation: Comments and requests to speak must be received by 12:00 p.m., Monday, May 27th (day before meeting). Written comments will be provided to the board 24 hours in advance of the meeting and will be acknowledged into the record and summarized. You are encouraged to sign up to speak if you would prefer for your full comments to be heard aloud.

Public Comment Instructions: Use one of the following methods to submit written comments or sign up to speak at the meeting. Please provide your name, address, telephone number, and meeting date. 1. Email [email protected]; or 2. Call (843)637-9041; or 3. Mail comments to: College of Charleston, Provost Office-Lowcountry Graduate Center, 66 George St., Charleston SC 29424. The meeting agenda, minutes, and previous meeting information is available at: https://www.lowcountrygradcenter.org/about/supervisory-council/

