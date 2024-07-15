Lowcountry Oncology Associates Partners with OneOncology

CHARLESTON, S.C. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowcountry Oncology Associates is partnering with OneOncology, the fastest-growing national platform for independent oncology practices, to enhance the delivery of cancer services in and around Charleston, South Carolina, the two organizations announced today.

Lowcountry Oncology Associates, whose providers have been serving cancer patients in Charleston since 2001, is the third South Carolina oncology practice and 24th nationally to join the OneOncology platform.

Lowcountry Oncology Associates' six medical oncologists will treat patients at four new clinics in North Charleston, West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville beginning in October. The practice, which now offers patients medical oncology and hematology care, will add services along the cancer care continuum including in-office drug dispensing, lab services, and medical imaging.

Lowcountry Oncology Associates, whose providers have been serving cancer patients in Charleston since 2001, is the third South Carolina oncology practice and 24th nationally to join the OneOncology platform. Anderson Area Cancer Care in Upstate South Carolina recently joined OneOncology, and Coastal Cancer Care in Myrtle Beach joined the platform last year. The practice will continue its strong relationship with community health systems and physicians across the Lowcountry, as the practice plans to grow by adding physicians, cancer care clinics, and additional services along the cancer care continuum.

"We're excited to partner with OneOncology and tap into their operational, clinical and technology expertise to grow our practice and enhance the cancer care services that we deliver in Charleston," said Matt Beldner, MD, Partner at Lowcountry. "Independent community oncology practices offer the highest quality of cancer care at more affordable costs, and our partnership with OneOncology will strengthen oncology care services in Charleston. We're thrilled to care for patients as an independent practice again."

"Our partnership with Lowcountry Oncology Associates will enhance high-quality and more affordable cancer care in Charleston," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "We look forward to helping Lowcountry grow and enhance cancer care in Charleston, which will also bring additional value to payers and employers throughout South Carolina."

For more information about the practice go to their website, www.lowcountryoncology.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 787,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit Oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.