Lowe's and Hornets Announce Partnership Extension, Renovate Amphitheater at Grier Heights Park

Additionally, Lowe's welcomes Hornets legend and North Carolina Sports Hall of Famer Tyrone Curtis "Muggsy" Bogues to the Lowe's Home Team, a move that expands the Lowe's Home Team's roster of athletes to include professional basketball. The Lowe's Home Team is comprised of talented present and past athletes who team up with Lowe's red vest associates and inspire people to tackle home projects with top product picks and helpful expertise, and to better their communities through leading by example.

"Lowe's is a very proud partner of the Charlotte Hornets, and we're thrilled to welcome the legendary Muggsy Bogues to our Lowe's Home Team roster," said Jen Wilson, Lowe's senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. "Muggsy's addition to the Lowe's Home Team is one way we're expanding into new sports, which further connects Lowe's to a live fanbase that is unique to sporting events. We're happy to build on what we've accomplished together with the Hornets and to further invest in our hometown Charlotte communities through our work with Muggsy."

Lowe's will have an ongoing significant brand presence within Spectrum Center and the "Lowe's Drilling Threes" campaign will continue to be utilized both in-arena and via Hornets social and broadcast channels to celebrate every three-point shot made by the Hornets. Lowe's will continue to serve as the presenting partner of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation's annual Hornets Heroes Gala held each October and is also the presenting partner of the "Hive at 35" exhibit at the Charlotte Museum of History in celebration of the Hornets' 35th anniversary.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Lowe's and to continue the great work we have done together in the community," said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. "As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of our inaugural season, it is particularly exciting to have longtime teammates like Lowe's continue to support our franchise, especially those that also match our enthusiasm and dedication when it comes to giving back to the community."

Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe's

As part of the partnership, Lowe's will continue to be the presenting partner of the Hornets Legacy Project, an annual renovation project that aims to improve the quality of neighborhoods across Charlotte. From 2016 through 2019, the initiative focused on refurbishing public basketball courts and parks. Over the last three years, the focus has shifted to supporting projects in the Grier Heights community, and in 2021 the two organizations partnered to make renovations to the Grier Heights Community Center, located within the historic Billingsville School. In 2022, the Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe's funded a 13-week workforce development program created by nonprofit POTIONS & PIXELS for Grier Heights residents to learn fundamental, high-demand electrical skills in order to pursue careers in electrical construction.

The Hornets and Lowe's held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 29 for the 2023 Hornets Legacy Project Powered by Lowe's, the renovation of an existing outdoor amphitheater in Grier Heights Park in partnership with CrossRoads Corporation, the Grier Heights Community Improvement Organization and Mecklenburg County. With goals of enhancing the amphitheater's functionality, accessibility and overall appeal, as well as attracting diverse events and boosting community engagement, the project has included structural improvements, seating renovations, power outlets, a stage canopy, accessibility improvements, landscaping and a public art installation to beautify the space while paying homage to the cultural heritage of the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Muggsy Bogues Joins the Lowe's Home Team Roster

Through his work with the Lowe's Home Team, Muggsy will team up with Lowe's and its red vest associates in December for a project with Habitat for Humanity at The Meadows at Plato Price, a housing development in Charlotte. The trim work done by Muggsy and Lowe's will push the Habitat for Humanity project closer to completion within the 39-home development, which offers opportunities for affordable homeownership in West Charlotte, an area where the homeownership rate is less than half of the average in Charlotte.

"Charlotte is where I call home and it's a place that's special to me for many reasons," said Muggsy Bogues, former point guard for the Hornets, North Carolina Sports Hall of Famer and Lowe's Home Team member. "I am passionate about supporting my community and neighbors—and what better way to make a local impact outside of my nonprofit than by teaming up with Lowe's, who shares the same vision? It's an honor to join the Lowe's Home Team and work alongside this elite group of players to serve our communities across the U.S."

Muggsy Bogues joins a full roster of all-star athletes on the Lowe's Home Team, including Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Pro Bowl Tight End Travis Kelce, Pro Bowl Running Back Christian McCaffrey, Offensive Tackle Kelvin Beachum and Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young. For more information about the Lowe's Home Team, visit Lowes.com/HomeTeam.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League) and operates Spectrum Center, the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas. The first major professional sports franchise in the Carolinas, the Charlotte Hornets are celebrating the 35th Anniversary of their inaugural season during the 2023-24 NBA campaign. The organization strives to create spectacular fun and memories that marvel for the more than 1.2 million people who visit Spectrum Center annually and to make a positive impact across the Carolinas through its community programming and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

