Lowe's and STAINMASTER Unveil 2024 Color of the Year

When selecting English Green as its Color of the Year, STAINMASTER considered trending hues and the impact of color on everyday living. Evoking growth and renewal, English Green is a calming, soothing tone that lends tranquility and natural beauty to any space. Imagine bringing the freshness of the outdoors inside with this nature-inspired shade.

"Lowe's and STAINMASTER are giving customers the insight, inspiration and confidence to refresh their homes in the new year with English Green," said Monica Reese, Lowe's director of private brands style. "In addition to offering an array of on-trend colors, STAINMASTER paint has great washability, especially in the matte sheen finish, making it both fashionable and functional for life's toughest messes."

STAINMASTER Performance™ Interior Paint and Primer helps protect against stains, mold and mildew and has excellent scrub resistance. Backed by a lifetime stain-resistant limited warranty, STAINMASTER products are built to hold up against everyday life messes like muddy hands, crayons, and wet pet shakes, making clean-up easy. The brand offers three paint finishes – matte, satin and semi-gloss sheens – and can color-match any desired shade.

Dive into the world of STAINMASTER Paint at Lowe's and let English Green be the first stroke of something new. For more information about STAINMASTER Paint and tips for incorporating the 2024 Color of the Year into your home, please visit https://www.lowes.com/b/stainmaster-paint.

