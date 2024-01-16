Lowe's and STAINMASTER Unveil 2024 Color of the Year

The nature-inspired tone will bring calm to any space while holding up against stains, making clean-up easy

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAINMASTER™ Paint, available exclusively at Lowe's, unveils a fresh foray into the realm of color with its 2024 Color of the Year—English Green. As the brand's inaugural venture into this prestigious category, English Green promises to redefine your perception of paint and transform your space into a canvas of nature-inspired elegance. This rich hue effortlessly bridges the gap between bold and versatile, inviting the outdoors in with every stroke. Embrace a palette of possibilities as English Green harmonizes with warm terracotta, luxurious gold, sweet caramel, and cool shades of blue, plum, and grey. Elevate your surroundings and let the language of color speak volumes.   

When selecting English Green as its Color of the Year, STAINMASTER considered trending hues and the impact of color on everyday living. Evoking growth and renewal, English Green is a calming, soothing tone that lends tranquility and natural beauty to any space. Imagine bringing the freshness of the outdoors inside with this nature-inspired shade.

 "Lowe's and STAINMASTER are giving customers the insight, inspiration and confidence to refresh their homes in the new year with English Green," said Monica Reese, Lowe's director of private brands style. "In addition to offering an array of on-trend colors, STAINMASTER paint has great washability, especially in the matte sheen finish, making it both fashionable and functional for life's toughest messes."

STAINMASTER Performance™ Interior Paint and Primer helps protect against stains, mold and mildew and has excellent scrub resistance. Backed by a lifetime stain-resistant limited warranty, STAINMASTER products are built to hold up against everyday life messes like muddy hands, crayons, and wet pet shakes, making clean-up easy. The brand offers three paint finishes – matte, satin and semi-gloss sheens – and can color-match any desired shade. 

Dive into the world of STAINMASTER Paint at Lowe's and let English Green be the first stroke of something new. For more information about STAINMASTER Paint and tips for incorporating the 2024 Color of the Year into your home, please visit https://www.lowes.com/b/stainmaster-paint

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

