Lowe's Announces 2019 Vendor And Innovation Partners Of The Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced today it has named John Deere, Pergo and Pella as the company's 2019 Vendor Partners of the Year. The companies were selected for their commitment to quality, innovation, value and customer service. Additionally, Google, Little Giant Ladders, Ove, Serta, Smartcore, Spyder and Pitt Boss were recognized with innovation awards for delivering leading breakthroughs in technology and enhancing product features to exceed customer expectations.

"The vendor partners we are honoring today have been instrumental in helping us transform our business and exceed customers' expectations," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "Their partnership, relentless focus on the customer and drive for innovation allowed us to build momentum and accelerate business growth. Together we will fight for the customer by delivering the best service and value."

Lowe's named a vendor partner of the year for each of its three merchandising divisions. The 2019 winners include:

Hardlines

Market share leader in outdoor power equipment: Ranked number one in customer satisfaction, John Deere outpaces the industry and claims the number one spot in market share in outdoor power equipment. John Deere introduced four new models, available exclusively at Lowe's, and its product line offers compelling innovation, such as the "Easy Change Oil System," which allows customers to change oil in 30 seconds, and improved ergonomics that make John Deere tractors the most comfortable in the industry.

Home Décor

Largest selection of on-trend styles, textures and finishes: Pergo leads the market for its highest performing waterproof laminate, which is virtually indistinguishable from hardwood and is offered at a value for customers.

Building Products

Top rated windows, backed by warranty: Pella partnered with Lowe's to create innovative, market-leading products that ranked number one in every window category – wood, vinyl and composite – by a leading consumer magazine. Backed by one of the best warranties in the industry, Pella continues to exceed customer expectations.

In addition to the vendor partners of the year, Lowe's also awarded innovation partners of the year for each of its merchandising divisions. The 2019 winners include:

Hardlines

Best-in-class tool system for Pros : Spyder is saving Pros time and money through its innovative power tool accessories and new Stinger wood boring program, which cuts 20 times faster and makes 10 times more holes than a conventional bit.

: Spyder is saving Pros time and money through its innovative power tool accessories and new Stinger wood boring program, which cuts 20 times faster and makes 10 times more holes than a conventional bit. Smoked the competition: Pitt Boss worked with Lowe's to design and launch an exclusive grill program featuring innovative pellet fuel technology and enhanced features, like a large cooking capacity and oversized fuel storage, all at a value and backed by warranty.

Home Décor

Shower installation in 30 minutes or less: Ove brought consumers the first freestanding tub priced for less than $1,000 and enhanced the bathtub shopping experience through innovative, mini displays. Ove also introduced "slow close" technology and developed an ingenious way for customers to install a new corner shower in 30 minutes or less, saving time and money.

Ove brought consumers the first freestanding tub priced for less than and enhanced the bathtub shopping experience through innovative, mini displays. Ove also introduced "slow close" technology and developed an ingenious way for customers to install a new corner shower in 30 minutes or less, saving time and money. Enhancing the mattress-in-a-box: Through extensive research and testing, Serta developed a ten-inch mattress that includes a coil system for support and a gel foam layer for comfort. When compressed, the mattress fits into the back of a customer's car, and when unpacked, expands quickly so customers can unwind for a great night's sleep.

Through extensive research and testing, Serta developed a ten-inch mattress that includes a coil system for support and a gel foam layer for comfort. When compressed, the mattress fits into the back of a customer's car, and when unpacked, expands quickly so customers can unwind for a great night's sleep. Kid and pet-friendly luxury vinyl planks: In the fastest-growing category in flooring, Smartcore delivered a first-to-market, luxury vinyl product that is 100 percent waterproof so it's kid and pet-friendly. It's backed with an underlayment and a special pad to help absorb noise while also featuring great design, durability and performance at a value.

Building Products

Reinventing the 'smart home' experience : With new in-store merchandising experiences and interactive demonstrations, Google has taken managing your home to a whole new level. The Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch display screen and built-in camera, making it easy for customers to make video calls to friends and family, play music, display photos and manage all of their smart home products with voice or touch-activated commands.

: With new in-store merchandising experiences and interactive demonstrations, Google has taken managing your home to a whole new level. The Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch display screen and built-in camera, making it easy for customers to make video calls to friends and family, play music, display photos and manage all of their smart home products with voice or touch-activated commands. World's first all-in-one ladder: Little Giant Ladders launched the King Kombo, the world's first all-in-one step, extension and leaning ladder. Made of fiberglass, the lightweight ladder appeals to Pros and homeowners alike. Its next-level design features a rotating head pad that leans against walls, rests directly on exposed studs and fits inside and outside corners so users can be safer and closer to any job.

Lowe's product winners are available in-stores and online at Lowes.com.

