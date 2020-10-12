Lowe's Announces 2020 Vendor Partners of the Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, Lowe's Companies, Inc. recognizes vendor partners who continue to raise the bar in delivering outstanding quality, innovation, value and service. Lowe's is proud to announce it has named Altman Specialty Plants, Monopy and Reliance Worldwide (Sharkbite) as the company's 2020 Vendor Partners of the Year. Even during these unprecedented times in the world and the retail industry, these companies have remained committed to going above and beyond to meet customer needs at a time when home has never been more important.

Furthering the company's commitment to offering more sustainable products in its assortment, Lowe's recognized LG Electronics with the company's first-ever Sustainability Award. With more than 80 percent of its portfolio being ENERGY STAR certified products, LG Electronics offers customers a wide selection of environmentally friendly appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers. Its robust sustainability strategy includes promoting energy savings, achieving zero carbon emissions, eliminating waste and pollution and providing recycling programs.

"The vendor partners we are honoring today are best-in-class suppliers who continue to work closely with Lowe's to deliver exceptional customer service, products and value," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "Even amidst a global pandemic, their partnership, support and relentless focus on the customer has allowed us the flexibility to quickly make important merchandising pivots to provide our customers with the essential products they need for their homes, families and businesses."

Lowe's named overall vendor partners of the year for each of its three merchandising divisions as well as divisional category and innovation award winners. The 2020 winners include:

Building Products

Vendor Partner of the Year: Reliance Worldwide, a pioneer of push-to-connect plumbing, is an industry leader in manufacturing water control systems and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its SharkBite line of push-to-connect plumbing eliminates the need for special tools, glue or solder, enabling faster installations with less risk of errors. Lowe's offers the largest U.S. assortment of SharkBite pipe, fittings and valves.

In addition, ECMD, GE Lighting, Siemens, Sunbelt and Union Corrugating were recognized as divisional winners, and Ideal, Larson, Ring, United Window & Door and Werner were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the building materials category.

Hardlines

Vendor Partner of the Year: Altman Specialty Plants, the largest grower of cacti and succulents in the world, produces more than 1,600 varieties and is recognized worldwide for its active plant breeding program. As one of Lowe's largest vendor partners and the only supplier of live goods to serve all Lowe's stores in the U.S., Altman specialty plants remains focused on getting products to customers despite the pandemic and severe weather challenges.

In addition, Charbroil, Chervon and Hillman were divisional winners, and Ariens, Bonnie Annuals and MD Supply were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the hardlines category.

Home Décor

Vendor Partner of the Year: Monopy, an exclusive Lowe's supplier of private-label toilet brands, consistently goes above and beyond to meet customer needs and was one of the first vendors to spring into action when COVID-19 began, increasing capacity to meet growing demand. By bringing innovative and trend-forward solutions in the fashion bath department, Monopy's partnership is key to Lowe's private brand evolution.

In addition, American Plastics, Surfaces, Whirlpool Corporation and WM Barr were divisional winners, and GE Appliances, Homewerks, Kraus and Sherwin Williams' Minwax Interior Stain were innovation partners of the year for the home décor category.

