LOWE'S ANNOUNCES 5-YEAR, $100M COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY IMPACT PROJECTS ACROSS AMERICA

"Each day, our associates and neighbors come together to help build and strengthen their communities. With this investment through Lowe's Hometowns, we are demonstrating our commitment to make homes – and hometowns – better for those in need," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "We look forward to working with communities across the country to make sure that our investments serve their needs and have a positive impact that lasts for years to come."

Lowe's is partnering with designer, author, and Emmy-nominated host Bobby Berk, who will serve as Lowe's Hometowns Ambassador, to execute this year's program. One nominated project will have the chance to be personally designed by Berk, bringing his design expertise and passion for giving back to help those in need. Additionally, to kick off Lowe's Hometowns, Berk has nominated My Friend's Place, a shelter in Los Angeles that offers comprehensive services to homeless youth, and he will oversee a refreshed design that will make the facility more comfortable and inviting for young people experiencing homelessness.

"As I travel across the country, I've seen how now, more than ever, communities need our help," said Berk. "Whether it is a safe space for kids to play after school or a training center to help job seekers get back on their feet, the projects we're taking on with Lowe's Hometowns will have real meaning for those in need. I'm excited to partner with Lowe's and get to know the incredible people and stories behind the projects that we'll take on."

Lowe's will partner with Berk and impact partner Points of Light to select and support the projects that will be undertaken as part of this year's program. Eligible project types include neighborhood housing, skilled trades education facilities, community centers and outdoor spaces. Selected projects will be announced this summer, with project work to begin shortly thereafter.

Visit Lowes.com/hometowns for complete program terms and to nominate a community project.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

