Lowe's Announces Partnership with Carhartt to Outfit Hardworking Pros

Home improvement retailer rolls out premium workwear collection online and at stores across U.S.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's and Carhartt, the uniform of hard work since 1889, today announced a partnership that will bring an assortment of Carhartt products to Lowes.com and select stores nationwide.

The collection will feature Carhartt's iconic duck jackets and vests, as well as hoodies, T-shirts, workwear pants and beanies. Currently, the collection is available at roughly 250 Lowe's stores across the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest – with approximately 250 additional stores in Texas, the Southeast and California adding Carhartt products in early 2024.

Carhartt, known for producing gear designed to serve and protect hardworking people for more than 135 years, is popular among Pros and is committed to deepen its engagement with new audiences who will be the next generation continuing to build the workforce.

"Carhartt is a top brand that Pros know and trust for apparel that's made to last, and we're proud to now offer its high-quality, hardworking products in our stores and online," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "Not only is Carhartt a workwear staple, but it is also a popular brand for daily living, building on our product assortment to create a one-stop shop for everything our customers need."

"We're thrilled to partner with Lowe's – like Carhartt, a trusted company with more than 100 years of history – to continue to bring our durable gear to hardworking people," said Susan Hennike, chief brand officer at Carhartt. "Whether it's wearing Carhartt for your next home improvement project or purchasing gear to stay protected on the job, at Carhartt, our goal is to play a part in helping hardworking men and women create their own histories – both on and off the worksite."

To celebrate the partnership, Lowe's MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program™ members will earn three bonus points per dollar on select Carhartt apparel from Oct. 2 - Oct. 27 and during the annual PROvember sales event in November.*

For more information on the latest offerings for Pros, visit Lowes.com/Pro.

*Bonus Points calculated before taxes and fees, after applicable discounts, if any.

About Lowe's 
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the U.S. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the U.S., where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

About Carhartt
Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,500 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

