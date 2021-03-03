Lowe's Announces Stores will Close on Easter Sunday, April 4, for a Second Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced all stores in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4, to show the home improvement retailer's appreciation for more than 300,000 associates' continued dedication.

"As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic's impact, we continue to recognize and thank our more than 300,000 associates who have demonstrated, again and again, their passion and commitment to serving our customers," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "Easter Sunday is an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. As we did last year, we'll work to ensure associates have the opportunity to make up scheduled hours to avoid any loss in pay resulting from this well-deserved day away from work."

In January, Lowe's announced its seventh bonus or special payment for its hourly front-line associates with an additional $80 million in discretionary bonuses. That seventh pandemic-related bonus brought the company's total commitment to associates to more than $900 million. The company has invested nearly $1.3 billion in COVID-related support for its associates, communities and store safety since the pandemic began.

Lowe's is currently hiring more than 50,000 seasonal and full-time retail associates, building on the more than 90,000 associates hired into permanent roles over the past year. Job seekers can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

For more information about Lowe's response during the pandemic, visit newsroom.lowes.com .

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

Maureen Wallace

Lowe's Companies Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lowes.com

