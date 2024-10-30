Lowe's Assists Customers and Members with Big Holiday Savings, New Must-Have Gifts, and Bigger-Than-Life Décor for the Season

"Our Lowe's red vest associates are ready to help make this time of year special for our customers," said Jen Wilson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "This season we shine brightly with a magical in-store experience, featuring festive family moments like cookies and characters on Black Friday morning, expert gift-giving advice for that perfect drill for Dad, and personalized rewards for our members, including a free ornament for MyLowe's Rewards members. The holidays are all about home and it's what we do best."

Exclusive Holiday Deals and Offers

Lowe's is excited to unveil a variety of exclusive deals throughout the holiday season, ensuring customers find everything they need at the best prices. Highlights include:

Black Friday Buildup: Customers can shop early and save big this holiday season, with savings of up to 35% off select major appliances, plus up to $500 off select LG appliances*. Additionally, select tools are available for just $99 , along with free with-purchase offers on top-rated Craftsman, DEWALT, and Kobalt tools**.

Customers can shop early and save big this holiday season, with savings of up to 35% off select major appliances, plus up to off select LG appliances*. Additionally, select tools are available for just , along with free with-purchase offers on top-rated Craftsman, DEWALT, and Kobalt tools**. Black Friday Doorbusters: On Thanksgiving, MyLowe's Rewards loyalty members can enjoy exclusive early access to Black Friday doorbusters on Lowes.com, featuring special discounts on home improvement products and décor. These online exclusives will be available to all shoppers starting on Black Friday, both online and in stores.

On Thanksgiving, MyLowe's Rewards loyalty members can enjoy exclusive early access to Black Friday doorbusters on Lowes.com, featuring special discounts on home improvement products and décor. These online exclusives will be available to all shoppers starting on Black Friday, both online and in stores. December Deal Drops: Throughout December, Lowe's will unveil weekly limited-time deals, allowing customers to save and discover great gifts well beyond Black Friday.

Additionally, the first 25 MyLowe's Rewards members to visit in-store on Black Friday will receive a holiday "bucket of gifts" valued up to $150, along with a 20% off ($100 maximum discount) coupon for the following weekend+. Customers can also take advantage of new Member Deals weekly, earning points on every eligible purchase towards MyLowe's Money™†. Plus, by registering, customers can reserve their FREE member gift—a holiday ornament—for pick-up 11/8-9 while supplies last.

Must-Have Gifts and Décor



Lowe's offers an extensive selection of holiday décor to help customers create a festive and welcoming home. Popular items this year include:

In addition to décor, Lowe's offers a wide selection of thoughtful gifts for everyone on the list—from tools and home improvement essentials to festive surprises and seasonal decorations

To enhance holiday preparations, Lowe's provides a range of convenient services:

Same-Day Delivery: Available in select zip codes, customers can have in-stock holiday essentials delivered by 8 p.m. when orders are placed by 2 p.m.

Buy Online, Pick Up In Store: Shoppers can enjoy the convenience of ordering online and picking up their items in-store, avoiding lines and ensuring they get what they need when they need it.

Lowest Price Guarantee: Lowe's customers can shop confidently knowing that if they find a lower price on an identical item at another retailer, Lowe's will match it.

"Lowe's is dedicated to providing exceptional value and performance from the brands our customers know and trust for all of their home improvement needs this season," added Bill Boltz, executive vice president of merchandising. "Our goal is to ensure we conveniently offer everything they need to create memorable holiday experiences."

As part of the company's longstanding tradition, Lowe's stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to allow customers and associates time to celebrate with their loved ones. For more information about Lowe's 2024 holiday offerings and exclusive deals, visit Lowes.com.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact:

MJ Wilson

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

###

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.